INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and the Indianapolis Colts are still determining how to handle the upcoming week with their rookie quarterback.
League protocol describes a five-phase process for players to return to play. There is no timetable for progressing through each phase, and a full return to football activity requires clearance from an independent neurologist.
It is possible for a player to advance through the protocol in the span of a practice week, but every case is unique and every player recovers at his own rate.
The fact Richardson is in his first season also complicates the decision-making process. How much practice time will the coaching staff be comfortable with the quarterback missing – or being a limited participant – before determining veteran backup Gardner Minshew gives the team a better chance to win Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens?
“That’s a good question,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “We’re going to work through those things, and we’ll talk through those (Monday night). I don’t have a definitive answer for you right now, but we’ll work through those things (Monday).”
Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay told WISH-TV 8 that Richardson was clear-minded and “feeling better” following the Colts’ 31-20 victory at the Houston Texans on Sunday night.
Richardson is believed to have suffered the concussion on a 15-yard touchdown run with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter. He was hit by a defender just before he crossed the goal line and flipped over in the end zone.
Replays showed a whiplash action at the end of the play, and it appeared Richardson’s helmet made hard contact with the NRG Stadium artificial turf.
The quarterback remained in the game for two more series before self-reporting concussion symptoms and entering the protocol.
Much has been made about the need for Richardson to better protect himself on the field after he failed to finish either of his first two starts as a pro. But football is a violent game, and some situations are unavoidable.
“It’s the nature of the beast,” Steichen said. “It’s just – again it takes time. A young player learning when to be smart, getting down and knowing when you’re going to take the hit and having good vision and all those different things.”
Richardson was 6-for-10 passing for 56 yards, and he had three rushes for 35 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the win at Houston.
Minshew was outstanding in relief, completing 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown while leading three scoring drives after entering with a 14-7 lead.
Minshew’s first two drives covered 151 yards on 20 players and ended with a pair of touchdowns to give Indianapolis a 28-10 halftime lead.
That provides the team with a level of comfort if Minshew is ultimately determined to be the starter this week.
“The way he prepares week in and week out, knowing the system and going out and operating the way he did – taking completions, operating at a high level, moving the football,” Steichen said. “I know he came in there and had the two scoring drives when he came in, operated that two-minute drive really well. We were playing normal ball, and then it turned into a two-minute there at the end, and just the way he operated it was very impressive.”
IMPRESSIVE DEBUT
Rookie tight end Will Mallory saw his first regular-season action Sunday and caught two passes for 49 yards that included a 43-yard reception that was the longest play from scrimmage for either team.
It was a welcome moment for the grandson of legendary Indiana football coach Bill Mallory and the nephew of current Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory who battled injuries throughout the spring and summer before getting his chance to shine.
“It was awesome,” Mallory said. “Obviously with the injury back in OTAs and whatnot, it was a tough couple months of just trying to make the team and trying to find a role. I was just fortunate with the opportunity to get out there. It was a lot of fun getting a ‘W’ with the team. It was great. Love that – just have to continue building on that and keep improving my game.”
TAYLOR UPDATE
Estranged running back Jonathan Taylor posted video of himself running a passing route inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to his Instagram account early last week.
However, he did not make the trip with the team to Houston on Sunday. Steichen declined to comment on whether that was a decision made by the team.
“Just in regards to Jonathan going forward, he’s on PUP (physically unable to perform list), like we mentioned, for the next two weeks,” Steichen said, “and we’re looking forward to getting him back.”
The 2021 NFL rushing champion has not rescinded his trade request as he seeks a contract extension.
Taylor will be eligible to come off the PUP list Oct. 2.