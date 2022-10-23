NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Indianapolis Colts believed they’d found some answers on offense with a 34-point explosion last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It all disappeared like so much smoke and mirrors Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Matt Ryan was 33-of-44 for 243 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions during a 19-10 loss against the rival Tennessee Titans that dropped the Colts (3-3-1) back to .500 and into second place in the AFC South.
The problems were all-too-familiar, with Indianapolis surrendering three sacks and turning the ball over three times. And it’s not as though the Colts haven’t made attempts to fix it.
The offensive line has gone through a number of different starting combinations, and the addition of a no-huddle attack seemed to spark some life into the unit a week ago.
On Sunday, however, the offense again could not get out of its own way.
“It’s very frustrating,” wide receiver Parris Campbell said. “It just kind of felt like we were never – we’re always playing catch up. We’re never out in front. We’re always playing from behind. … Those three-to-five plays, self-inflicted wounds, is what cost us the game. So it’s very frustrating.”
The question is where does Indianapolis go from here?
It came into the contest ranked 27th in the 32-team NFL in scoring, and it has scored just one touchdown in its last three road games combined.
All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor provided something of a spark in his return from an ankle injury, rushing for 58 yards on 10 carries and catching seven passes for 27 more yards.
But he was held out of the game for stretches in the first half as the team tried to give him some rest in the hurry-up attack. And it remains to be seen whether the offensive line can open holes consistently enough for Taylor to return to his regular running success.
“He wasn’t on a pitch count, but there was a planned rotation,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “You don’t know how the game is going to go at the beginning of the game. We talked about – last week we had 80 plays of no-huddle offense. We said, ‘Hey, if it’s going to be 80 plays, you don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re going to rotate the guys, rotate the receivers a little bit.’
“We’re going to rotate the running backs, and with the way we’re running our no-huddle offense, I just thought that made a little bit of sense to give him a series break here or there.”
Campbell set career highs for the second straight week with 10 catches and 70 yards while scoring his second touchdown in as many games, and Michael Pittman Jr. added six catches for 58 yards.
But Indianapolis’ longest play from scrimmage was a 20-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second quarter. No other play went for more than 14 yards – including a fourth-down conversion to Pittman of that distance in the third quarter that helped set up the lone touchdown.
Pittman used his 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame to box out Tennessee safety Amani Hooker on the play and win the jump ball. With other big targets on the roster – including Pierce (6-3, 211) and tight ends Mo Alie-Cox (6-5, 267) and Jelani Woods (6-7, 253) – could the 50/50 ball be one path toward more offensive success?
“I mean, they just got to trust it,” Pittman said. “They’ve gotta trust us, even though (the defense is) playing zone. We’ll go out there and make those big-boy catches. I mean, Alec’s done it. PC’s done it. I’ve done it. Big Mike (Strachan) has done it. Everybody’s done it, so we can definitely do it.”
THEY SAID IT
“Our job is to not let them score, keep them off the scoreboard. And I felt like -- in critical moments, if you want to be that elite defense, you’ve gotta make those stops. Tough drives, plays missed here and there in critical moments, and they add up. So definitely got some stuff to build on, some stuff that needs work because we’re not perfect as well. If we were perfect, they wouldn’t score. We’ve won defensive battles before. We’ve limited them even more. So I think we’ve just gotta play better.” – linebacker Zaire Franklin on the defense not pointing fingers.
TOUGH DAY
Matt Haack averaged just 31.2 yards on five punts, consistently giving good field position to the Tennessee offense.
It was an off day for the former Buffalo Bill, who has made a habit of dropping kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line this season.
“Just based on what I was kind of feeling, without looking at the film yet, maybe just rushing things, not quite setting the drop or something,” Haack said. “Again, I’ll have to go look at the film and see. But warmups felt great, kept to my routine and was confident and before the game going out there and doing my thing. Again, after each of the punts, I was like, ‘Alright, that’s over. I’ve gotta bounce back and this game’s not over yet, right?’
“Like ‘I need to pull it together and hit a good punt.’ And things just didn’t go my way today, but it’s a week-to-week thing here. So look at the film, make the corrections and be better next week.”