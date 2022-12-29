INDIANAPOLIS – It shouldn’t take long when reciting a list of the Indianapolis Colts’ ailments in 2022 to come across situational football.
Unsurprisingly, an offense that ranks 31st in scoring (16.5 points per game) also sits near the bottom in several key categories that often determine on-field success.
The Colts’ 30 turnovers are the most in the NFL, and they rank 29th with a third-down conversion rate of just 33.5% and 31st with a touchdown rate of just 43.9% inside the red zone.
Added together, those three numbers paint a picture of an offense wasting far too many opportunities.
“You’ve just got to play,” quarterback Nick Foles said of fixing what ails Indianapolis. “There’s been a lot of things that we’ve been working on all throughout the season, and we’ve just got to go out there as an offense and execute the little things in the moment and just stack them through the course of the game.”
Easier said than done.
Foles is the third quarterback to start for the Colts (4-10-1) this season, joining three different offensive coordinators and two head coaches. That’s only added to the inconsistency of a unit that continues to make familiar mistakes each week.
Foles threw three interceptions in Monday night’s 20-3 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers -- his first start in a calendar year – and Indianapolis was 0-for-10 on third down.
It’s the second time this season the Colts failed to convert a third down in a game. They were 0-for-14 against the New England Patriots with Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback on Nov. 6.
The other 31 teams have combined for just two such games this season.
“The biggest thing is execution,” passing game coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier said. “I know we keep saying that, but it’s one guy here or there – whether it be a protection issue, route discipline, a timing issue, a read. Obviously, there are some plays where as a play-caller I have to put them in better position. I think it’s a little bit of everything.
“That’s something we have to continue to work through, we have to continue to get better at -- I think continuing to work through, making sure guys are ready for every possible look. When we get a rep in practice, we might practice against an expected look or a certain look and guys have to be ready for what else because no defense is going to be predictable and say they are going to play one defense. We have to make sure we’re expecting everything that they play, that they’ve shown, and continue to get better there.”
Time’s obviously running short.
The Colts travel to face the New York Giants on Sunday and then close the season at home against the Houston Texans on Jan. 7 or Jan. 8.
That doesn’t leave much time for the offense to begin carrying its share of the load.
“Obviously, when you’re watching your defense play the way they have played, keep giving you opportunities and you’re not making it happen on the offensive side, it’s frustrating,” interim head coach Jeff Saturday said. “From a guy who is in charge of all three phases, I feel for them. Listen, I’ve been around this game. I’ve played this game a long time. I’ve been on teams where the offense carried and the defense carried. There’s always going to be ebbs and flows, but when it continually goes the way it’s going right now and we’re struggling the way we are offensively, you feel for the defense because these guys – again – are keeping you in games and battling to keep you within striking distance, which they did (Monday).
“At some point, we have to make sure we make it happen offensively. No excuses. You watched the same thing I did. It’s disappointing. It’s frustrating. We’ve got to get better. Again, we have to continue to keep pressing forward and make it happen on the offensive side to keep pace with our defense.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts re-signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and tight end Dominique Dafney to the practice squad Thursday.
Coutee has appeared in six games for Indianapolis this season, primarily as a punt returner, averaging 9.3 yards on 15 returns. He also has one catch for 20 yards.
Dafney, an Indiana State product, hasn’t appeared in a regular season game this year.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) did not participate for the second straight day.
All other players on the 53-man roster were full participants Thursday.