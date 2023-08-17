WESTFIELD – The final practice of training camp Thursday night was not an easy one for Anthony Richardson.
The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback finished 2-for-6 in 11-on-11 drills but had three completions called back by penalties – including a pair of touchdowns.
Practicing against the Chicago Bears for the second straight night, the first-team offense again struggled to avoid flags. This time it was ineligible receivers downfield who caused the trouble.
Head coach Shane Steichen became frustrated enough with the situation to have a brief chat with the referee after the third and final time it was called.
It’s all part of the adjustment process for the 21-year-old quarterback and his teammates.
Veteran center Ryan Kelly said the process is coming along well.
“He’s done a great job from the time he got here – late April, early May – to now, a couple things stand out,” Kelly said. “His presence in the huddle – coming from the college days seems to be a little bit different than I was there, but you deal with long play calls, right? Cadences, seeing a different offense, seeing a different defense, a lot of moving parts, I thought he’s done a great job just commanding the huddle, A. B, just seeing a lot of different things, seeing checks, using cadence when it applies.
“And then obviously just being a great teammate. I’m sure that job has a lot of pressure, so opening up in the locker room, making connections with the guys, I thought he’s done a great job so far.”
Richardson’s highlight Thursday was a 15-yard touchdown run during red-zone drills.
There was a heavy focus on the running game as Indianapolis continues to rev up for its season opener Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Running room was hard to come by during the two practices against Chicago, however.
The offensive line – much beleaguered a year ago – did a nice job in pass protection for the most part Thursday. No first-team plays were blown dead for a sack after the Bears recorded three “sacks” Wednesday.
Kelly didn’t participate in either practice with a foot injury, and right guard Will Fries left early in Wednesday’s practice with a calf strain.
But the line showed growth throughout training camp.
“I think we’ve just been taking steps every single day,” Kelly said. “We’ve battled a little bit of injury stuff here and there, but I thought we went out there – speaking for the ones – we went out there against Buffalo (in last week’s preseason opener), and preseason (Game) 1’s always a little bit harder because you really don’t evaluate them much.
“You don’t really scout them out, and you’re not really game planning for a specific time. You’re just saying, alright, we’re gonna run these 10 plays. We’ll go out there and see what we can do. And I think that we just continued growing ever since, and I think it’s a big hats off to (offensive line coach) Tony (Sparano Jr.).
“I’ve said it before, but when he came in in April, I think he saw that was on the rebound, right? After a depleting year, it’s (about) bringing the guys back together, and it starts in the room, right? It starts (with) knowing each other, having fun, going out there and doing it for each other, and it’s what we’ve tried to do all summer long.”
DULIN OUT
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday’s practice and was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season.
Dulin has been a star for Indianapolis on special teams and will not easily be replaced.
“It’s tough to see,” wide receiver Alec Pierce said of Dulin’s injury. “Ashton’s a great guy, great leader, a guy that just works so hard. So it’s really tough to see him go down. But I know he’ll come back even stronger. He’s gonna work his butt off in rehab and come back way stronger.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard did not participate in Thursday’s practice. He was on the sideline standing next to defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who’s been out for several weeks with a foot injury.
Steichen was not made available to the media after practice, and there was no update on Leonard’s condition.
Wide receiver Malik Turner, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, running back Zack Moss, linebacker Segun Olubi, Fries, Kelly, tight end Jelani Woods, tight end Mo Alie-Cox, tight end Drew Ogletree and defensive end Genard Avery also did not practice.
Tight end Ricky Seals Jones and wide receiver Mike Strachan left early with apparent injuries. Defensive end Samson Ebukam briefly left the field after reaching for his lower leg but returned.
Tight end Pharoah Brown was involved in a pair of fights with Chicago defensive lineman Travis Gipson and was sent off the field by Steichen. He did not return.