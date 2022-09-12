HOUSTON – Nobody gained more yards (517) or recorded more first downs (33) through the NFL weekend than the Indianapolis Colts.
The offense also entered Monday ranked second in passing yards (340) and sixth in rushing yards (177).
So how did the team manage just 20 points Sunday in a Week 1 tie against the Houston Texans?
Like many things, the answer is complicated. But there’s one overriding theme – inefficiency.
Two dropped touchdown passes, five fumbles, an interception and a missed field goal each conspired to erase scoring opportunities.
Indianapolis (0-0-1) moved the ball almost at will at times but got bogged down in situational football. The Colts scored a touchdown on just two of five trips into the red zone and were 6-for-15 on third down.
The big picture garners the most attention, but the details determine most NFL games.
“We’ve got to be able to finish drives,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “We had (208) yards of offense in the first half. I mean, that’s doing something right, but that’s not what wins games. … We’ve got to finish drives and be better.”
The fourth quarter, which saw Indianapolis score on three consecutive drives, offers hope for improvement.
But closing remains an issue.
The Colts had a first down at Houston’s 24-yard line with 3:32 remaining in the overtime period when any score would win the game.
Runs on first and second down netted 5 yards before quarterback Matt Ryan rolled out to take a shot on third down.
It was a play Indianapolis ran earlier in the game for a big gain, but Houston covered it differently this time. Ryan’s primary receiver wasn’t open, and he was sacked when he slipped trying to buy some extra time outside the pocket.
The 5-yard loss set up Rodrigo Blankenship’s ill-fated 42-yard field goal attempt.
“It’s just how it shakes out sometimes,” said Ryan, who finished 32-of-50 for 352 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his Colts debut. “It was a good play by them. I thought we put ourselves in a good position, so it’s one of those things. It’s football. It’s tough, but credit to them. I thought they played (the third-down snap) well.”
When the offense got things going in the fourth quarter, tempo played a factor.
Trailing by three scores, Indianapolis played at a more urgent pace. That limited the volume of looks Texans head coach Lovie Smith could throw at Ryan and seemed to emphasize the veteran quarterback’s ability to read and diagnose the defense.
It’s something even the home team noticed.
“They picked up the tempo,” Houston defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “Matt was making some great line-of-scrimmage checks. We were getting out of our gaps up front. We’ve got to be just a little bit more disciplined in that quarter.”
The Colts went 80 yards in just seven plays to tie the game with 1:54 remaining in regulation.
After an incompletion and a 16-yard pass to Mike Strachan to pick up a first down, the drive consisted of four straight gashing runs by Jonathan Taylor that netted 9, 13, 13 and 14 yards. The star running back finished with 31 carries for 161 yards.
But Ryan looked to another star to cap the drive, finding wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who had nine catches for 121 yards – for a 15-yard touchdown.
That drive hints at what Indianapolis might be capable of when its three biggest offensive stars – Taylor, Pittman and Ryan – align.
“They’re awesome,” Ryan said of his top running back and wide receiver. “They are incredible competitors. There’s no flinch. No matter what the situation is, those guys are going to keep competing, keep going. They’ve got incredibly strong beliefs in themselves and the guys around them, and that’s huge for us as a team. We have got to have leaders like that -- that other players see their confidence and belief, and it’s infectious.”
TACKLE ROTATION
Rookie Bernhard Raimann played 16 snaps against the Texans, 12 of them as the left tackle in place of starter Matt Pryor.
The rotation was planned before the game, and Reich said it could continue throughout the season.
Raimann also played four snaps as the sixth offensive lineman in unbalanced sets.
“The plan was Matt would play most of the game, and we would rotate Bernie in there a couple series here and there,” Reich said. “That will likely continue to be the plan. That’s kind of what we said at the beginning of the year. As we sat down as a coaching staff, I sat down with (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and said, ‘Bernie has done enough to show us that we trust him being on there.’ We think it’s meaningful for him to get game reps.”
HOT ROD WATCH
Blankenship again is at the center of controversy after missing a potential game-winning field goal and sending back-to-back kickoffs out of bounds to allow Houston to start drives at its own 40-yard line in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Reich deferred questions about the kicker’s status on the roster, noting he and Ballard were scheduled for a weekly personnel meeting Monday at 5:45 p.m.
But he stopped short of giving Blankenship an unqualified vote of confidence.
“To Rod’s credit, as we’ve brought the heat and brought the competition – every time we’ve done that, he’s won those battles,” Reich said. “That’s to his credit. That’s what we have to continue to evaluate. Chris and I will sit down and have a long discussion about that tonight and see where we’re at.”