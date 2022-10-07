INDIANAPOLIS – Alec Pierce can be a man of few words.
The Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver prefers to let his play do the talking, and Thursday night was a relative gabfest.
Pierce set career highs with eight catches and 81 yards on nine targets during an ugly 12-9 win against the Denver Broncos. Without one catch in particular, it’s easy to fathom a far different outcome for the Colts.
Indianapolis (2-2-1) took over at its own 20-yard line trailing 9-6 with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter after cornerback Stephon Gilmore – who later broke up an overtime pass to win the game – gave the team new life with an end-zone interception.
Quarterback Matt Ryan – who was sacked six times and hit 12 times – again was under heavy pressure and seemed to be contacted while he was releasing the first-down pass.
Denver cornerback Damarri Mathis was in position at least to bat the ball down if not outright intercept it. But Pierce somehow snuck in front of Mathis and pulled in the pass for an 11-yard gain.
That launched a 10-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Chase McLaughlin’s 31-yard field goal to force overtime with five seconds left.
And it was impressive enough, it even inspired Pierce to elaborate a bit on the specifics.
“I really liked that one,” he told reporters in Denver. “I just tried to see the ball. It was kind of in the air, and I was worried (Mathis) was going to pick it off. So I kind of just tried to be physical with him and body him out of the way, like box him out.
“I think I was able to kind of just catch it on my body and my legs or whatever – but trying to trap it on my body because I tried to box him out, keep him away from the ball because I didn’t want him to get an interception.”
It was a veteran play by the 22-year-old second-round pick, who has 15 catches for 222 yards in the past three games after missing the Week 2 loss at Jacksonville with a concussion.
Pierce is one of several offensive playmakers who have stepped forward recently, even while Ryan’s turnover struggles and the inconsistency of the offensive line continue.
“You have to acknowledge the negative and what needs to get better, but you want to accentuate the positive in a win, and that is our young skill players,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I think we came into the year wondering if we had enough at that position. I think we’re starting to see – we’ve got a long way to go – but I think we’re starting to see that the answer could be yes.”
THEY SAID IT
“I had not been in many games like that. It was almost like that Houston game (in the season opener) when we came back and it ended in a tie and (we) didn’t know how to feel. It was like that a little bit after that game last night. I didn’t know how to feel. I know I was happy because we won, and I was happy. I am happy that we won. I also know that’s not a good enough offensive performance. It was good enough last night. I know nobody wants to hear that, but that’s the facts. It was good enough last night when it had to be. Matt led us on two scoring drives that won the game, and the defense obviously carried the day and had a dominant performance. I literally didn’t know how to feel. I knew it was bad. I knew it was not a good game to watch or entertaining or a low-scoring game. That’s the NFL.” – Reich on the offensive struggles in Thursday’s victory.
INJURY REPORT
Reich said X-rays on defensive end Kwity Paye’s injured ankle came back negative, and he’s still being evaluated.
Paye was one of four players to leave Thursday’s game with an injury – joining running back Nyheim Hines (concussion), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (foot) and center Ryan Kelly (hip).
Hines’ injury was of particular importance with the increased focus on the NFL’s concussion protocols after the Miami Dolphins’ mishandling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“We saw him wobble right away,” Reich said of the running back’s immediate reaction to the first-quarter hit. “All the coaches simultaneously were on the sideline, ‘He’s out. He’s out.’ Then we come in at halftime, and Nyheim is apologizing to me. He’s apologizing to me. This is the mindset, right? Because he felt great. At halftime, he already felt great. He wanted to come back in and play. He said, ‘I feel fine. I’ve been hit way harder than that.’
“… That’s the kind of competitor and warrior he is. Then I think that’s why there’s been a lot of talk about, as coaches, we have to do the right thing because you have to protect players from themselves at times. That’s a perfect example of an instance where you see him take a hit like he does, you know what kind of competitor he is and he wants to get back in the game, and he certainly seemed fine talking to him. Seemed totally normal, but you have to do the right thing.”