INDIANAPOLIS – Alec Pierce was a second-grader in the Chicago suburbs when Matt Ryan made his NFL debut in September 2008.
Now the former Cincinnati star is catching passes from the 14-year veteran quarterback, and it’s a dream come true in multiple ways.
“It’s wild,” Pierce said following Wednesday’s mini-camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I was a big Julio Jones fan growing up. It was cool. I definitely watched a lot of him and just to know he had Matt Ryan throwing to him (with the Atlanta Falcons) – so I was watching Matt for a long time. It’s cool.”
Many eyes are on Pierce these days. The second-round pick is expected to quickly pick up a featured role in the Indianapolis Colts’ passing game, and he’s been impressive in the early going.
There are plenty of things the rookie needs to work on, and his head is swimming as he adjusts to the pro game. But he’s shown consistent hands throughout the spring, and he’s been getting plenty of snaps with the first team.
“I hold myself to a super high expectation,” Pierce said. “I want to go out there and do whatever I can for the team to make them a great team. Whether that be playing on special teams or playing on offense, I’m going to accept my role. But I’m gonna always be hungry for more.”
Ryan’s presence has been a booster for the rookie wideout.
There isn’t much the quarterback hasn’t seen during his long NFL career, and he’s generous in sharing that knowledge with the younger generation. He’s also quickly become notorious for his demanding nature.
Pierce hasn’t yet been subjected to an impromptu quiz about the offense in the hallway, but he’s seen the standard Ryan sets for the offense and he welcomes the demands.
“He’s a great leader,” Pierce said. “He could basically run this offense and this team by himself. He’s that good of a leader. It’s pretty cool to see.”
It’s been a whirlwind for Pierce since he was selected in April’s draft.
He’s adjusting to a new city – including finding some familiar Cincinnati restaurants on Mass Ave – and a new set of expectations.
It’s a welcome burden.
“It’s been awesome,” Pierce said. “It definitely has taken off quickly. We just jumped right into the playbook and had to kind of learn it our own way. It’s been a great experience, and I’m incredibly grateful.”
HINES’ ROLE
As he has throughout his career, running back Nyheim Hines has done individual work this spring with the wide receivers.
Hines has 210 career receptions for 1,537 yards and seven touchdowns, and Colts head coach Frank Reich famously recently said he’d pick the versatile running back if he had a fantasy football team this fall.
With Ryan under center, the expectation is Hines will see more targets out of the backfield in addition to his cameos as a slot receiver.
“I think he’s looked really good in both areas – from the backfield and in the slot,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “He’s going to be a big weapon for us.”
CENTER PINTER
The spring is a time for experimentation, and the Colts have made an interesting shift on the offensive line.
For some walkthrough snaps, Danny Pinter – the front runner at right guard -- has taken snaps at center while three-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly has moved to right guard.
It’s not an alignment fans are likely to see during the regular season, but it does serve a specific purpose.
“Well, (Pinter’s) still our No. 2 center behind Ryan, so we have to make sure he’s getting the reps, and we want him getting the reps with Q (Quenton Nelson) next to him with our starting guys,” Brady said. “So it’s a chance for that opportunity there.”