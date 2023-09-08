INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr. is a goal setter, but the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver rarely shares his aims publicly.
There is one goal for the 2023 season, however, Pittman is more than happy to announce. Pittman wants to be a rock rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson can lean on.
“Being a quarterback is probably the hardest job in sports,” Pittman said. “And for him being so young, I don’t want to make it more difficult. I want to make his job easy. So any way that I can do that and take on more responsibility, I’m just gonna try and do that.”
The 25-year-old has made a habit of taking on more leadership roles this offseason. He was the player who organized an offensive passing camp this summer in Miami, Florida, and he’s attempted to be an even more vocal presence in a young wide receivers room.
Pittman is in the final year of his rookie contract and can become a free agent in March. But he wants to make Indianapolis his long-term home, and he’s showing it with his actions.
“Obviously, he’s the leader in that (receiver) room,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen told the media Friday. “He’s a physical player. He can run the whole route tree. (I’m) excited where he’s at, but just from a leadership standpoint, being with AR, talking through different things with him, making sure they’re on the same page, it’s been really good to see.”
Pittman has posted fine numbers over his first three NFL seasons, catching 227 passes for 2,510 yards with 11 touchdowns.
He fell one reception shy of 100 last year and 75 yards short of 1,000 despite playing with three different quarterbacks as Indianapolis struggled to a 4-12-1 record.
One common knock is he’s not yet established himself as a “No. 1” receiver in the NFL, but that’s a label Pittman doesn’t seek.
“I don’t like the term ‘No. 1’ because I don’t want to diminish my teammates,” Pittman said. “But if you’re asking me if I feel like a dominant receiver, then I would say yes. But we have a bunch of No. 1 guys.”
Pittman wants to continue that dominance this fall in ways that aid Richardson.
That doesn’t have to take the form of 100 catches or 1,000 yards.
The goal is to be a consistent performer the quarterback can always count on in any situation.
“It’s more about just being in the right spot at the right time for him, just being on my details,” Pittman said. “And then just sometimes I’ve just gotta make a play. It may not be the best pass. It may not be the best route. I don’t run perfect routes 100% of the time. So sometimes I’ve gotta make him right. Sometimes he’ll make me right.”
That kind of veteran partnership at receiver is crucial for a young quarterback.
Andrew Luck had Reggie Wayne for that role during his rookie season in 2012. Peyton Manning had Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison in 1998.
The Colts hope Richardson and Pittman can forge similar long-term success.
“I think with anything, if you’ve got a leader like (Pittman) who wants to help (Richardson) any way he can,” Steichen said, “I think it’s big.”
CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Colts announced Friday they have signed long snapper Luke Rhodes to a contract extension.
ESPN reported the deal is for four years and worth $6.5 million with $2.5 million guaranteed. The latter total includes the $1.2 million Rhodes is scheduled to earn this season in the final year remaining on his existing contract.
A converted linebacker, Rhodes was an All-Pro in 2021 and has appeared in 101 regular-season games and three playoff contests over seven seasons in Indianapolis.
Rhodes was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020.
INJURY REPORT
No Colts were ruled out Friday for Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Running back Zack Moss (forearm) is listed as questionable as he continues to work his way back from a broken arm suffered in training camp. Moss was a limited participant in all three practices this week, and Steichen said the coaching staff is still working through a plan for him on game day.
“We’re going to look through it, go look at the practice tape, talk to him and we’ll go from there,” Steichen said.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (forearm) was added to the practice report as a limited participant Friday but is expected to play. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion) was a full participant in practice all week and also is expected to play against Jacksonville.
Safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (hip) were ruled out for the Jaguars.