INDIANAPOLIS – It was an undertaking Michael Pittman Jr. had never experienced before.
He’s attended plenty of offseason passing game workouts since being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but this summer marked the first time he’s actively organized such a session.
It’s part of the growing leadership on display from the 25-year-old wide receiver, and by all accounts the three-day event in Miami, Florida, was a hit.
“It was super valuable,” fellow Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce said. “One, I think being able to go out there and connect with the players on and off the field. Two, I think it was very valuable to freshen up on the playbooks, and we were able to walk through some plays and kind of do a little bit of an unofficial practice and then work on timing with the quarterbacks.”
New starting quarterbacks are nothing unsual in Indianapolis.
Either rookie Anthony Richardson or veteran free agent addition Gardner Minshew will become the seventh different Week 1 starter in as many seasons when the Colts kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But this year is a little different.
Past starters like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan had the financial wherewithal to fly the whole offense in for these sessions. This year players had to pay their own fare, and Pittman estimates 95% of the skill position players made the trip.
“In the past, we had some higher net worth quarterbacks that would pay for that,” Pittman said. “But the fact that everybody came out on their dollar shows that everybody is committed and that they’re serious about their craft.”
Pittman has shown his commitment on the field.
Despite the chaos last season that included three different starting quarterbacks, Pittman caught 99 passes for 925 yards and four touchdowns as the most consistent weapon on a highly inconsistent offense.
Over three seasons in Indianapolis, Pittman has 227 receptions for 2,510 yards and 11 scores. But his intangible contributions to the team might be just as valuable as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
“I love Pitt,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “That freaking dude likes to compete, and he had frustrating moments – he was frustrated (last year) because he’s a competitor. Here we were as a team and we weren’t playing well, and he was frustrated, and he was emotional, which I love.
“I don’t mind guys that are emotional and care because they want to win and guys that want the ball. That stuff doesn’t bother me. I would rather have a guy like Pitt who wants it and wants to win and does all the little things competitively right instead of a guy that just accepts what his role is. Having him, his presence, his competitive nature, the way he works – he’ll be a little limited early just because we’ll be careful with him this first week or two, but he has been diligent in his work ethic getting back from this (hip) injury. He is highly competitive, and he’s a big piece of what we do.”
BOUNCING BACK
Cornerback Kenny Moore II had a highly publicized contract disagreement with the franchise last offseason. He said Tuesday he believed the ordeal was behind him when he reported to training camp in Westfield, but he didn’t respond to adversity the way he hoped throughout the season.
“Just individually, my personality just wasn’t there,” Moore said. “I think a lot of times, like even in life, a lot of things begin to affect you and you’re not even aware of what it’s coming from or what even took place. So I think this offseason right off the bat, being hurt (at the end of) last season, you had to dig deep to figure out what it was to overcome to be better.”
Moore believes that quest was successful.
“A lot of time off, there’s a lot of time to spend with family, myself,” Moore said. “A lot of time, a lot of workouts, a lot of great people I spoke to, I feel great.”
HIGH STANDARD
Not much is expected from the Colts by outside sources this year.
Indianapolis is coming off a disastrous 4-12-1 season and will be led by a first-year head coach in Shane Steichen and potentially a rookie quarterback.
But linebacker Zaire Franklin, who set a single-season franchise record with 167 tackles in 2022, said nothing has changed about the team’s approach.
“It’s funny, I was just telling my fiancée the NFL is full of narratives. The narratives change every week,” Franklin said. “We came in here, I stood here when we had a lot of expectations and (have) not lived up to them, and now we have no expectations.
“It’s just kind of like … you’re only as good as your last performance. If they’re not talking about us, they’ll be talking about us soon. I’ve been in the cafeteria and been ranked (No.) 32 by ESPN, and then five weeks later we’re the best team in the NFL, so it doesn’t really matter.”