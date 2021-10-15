INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the signature play of Michael Pittman Jr.’s career.
As the third quarter got underway Monday night in Baltimore, the second-year wide receiver leapt for a pass from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The defensive back was in good position but made contact too early. A flag was thrown for pass interference, but Pittman likely wasn’t paying attention.
Despite the interference, he outleaped the defender and caught the ball with two hands. When he hit the ground, he made one quick step for separation and then dragged the defender behind him into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown.
It was his first score of the season and just the second of his career, and it’s unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon.
“Just big plays in general, when a guy steps up like that and makes an incredible run, breaks a bunch of arm-tackles or a play like that on the deep ball there — it really elevates the whole team,” Wentz said. “You see the sideline erupt. Everyone’s erupting. Big plays like that just kind of fuel, I think, our whole team to get some stuff going and really motivates everybody to do their job and try and create another big play.
“I think that’s the fun part of this game is when you have those big plays and you see the defense jump up out of the seat, they’re running down the sideline, stuff like that. That’s where camaraderie is built and guys rally around each other.”
Pittman has produced his fair share of rally worthy moments. By almost any measure, the 24-year-old wide receiver is enjoying a breakout campaign. He’s had at least six receptions in four straight games and is one of just three players this season with 40 targets and zero drops.
He’s on pace for nearly 100 receptions and more than 1,200 yards, and he might be as well-respected by teammates for his physicality as his ability to produce big plays. A willing blocker, Pittman also runs angry with the ball in his hands. His father was an NFL running back for 11 seasons, and that influence is plainly evident in Pittman’s game.
“Yeah, that’s something we knew about him even coming in,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said of the receiver’s toughness. “You could see it on his college tape. You could feel it on his college tape. Then that was quickly confirmed in Week 1 of being here when he first walked in the door. Then you talk to him, and at first you think — he’s just got a tough-guy mentality. He’s got a tough-guy mentality. It comes through in everything he does.”
Last year was a challenge for Pittman. Like all 2020 rookies, he didn’t have the benefit of a true training camp or preseason games to prepare for the season. Then, just as he was starting to find his comfort level, he suffered compartment leg syndrome and missed three games.
The final numbers — 40 catches for 503 yards and one touchdown — were fine, especially given the circumstances, but far from spectacular.
Just five games into his second season, he’s quickly gaining on those totals. Pittman enters Sunday’s battle against the Houston Texans with 29 catches for 368 yards and that one memorable score.
And many of his teammates believe he’s just scratching the surface of the weapon he can become.
“He’s constantly getting better,” veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “Just watching him out there on the JUGS, man, he just constantly wants to get better. In the meeting room asking questions, taking ownership, taking leadership, that’s what you like to see. And he’s showing flashes of being great.”
THEY SAID IT
“I know he’s got some good stuff on tape from college, from what I understand. He’s a super tough, mentally tough guy. So I had zero flinch in me when it had to come to put him out there. I watched Nyheim (Hines) hold a couple on the sideline, and it looked all good. I was confident in the operation. There was a point in time when I first got here where there was talk about, ‘Hey, Rigo is so good that if you ever needed to kick a super long field goal, you might want to consider using him.’ Like he was that good. So a lot of confidence in him just to step in there, even in the heat of the moment.” – Reich on punter Rigoberto Sanchez attempting a 47-yard field goal Monday night against the Ravens
INJURY REPORT
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Michael Badgley, signed Thursday to the practice squad, will be elevated to handle the kicking duties.
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (concussion) is listed as questionable.
Hilton did not appear on the injury report because he remains on injured reserve, but he went through his first full practice of the season Friday and could be activated Saturday despite missing the first five games with a neck injury.
“Considering his experience, his competitiveness and just who he is, his leadership,” Reich said, “if there is anyone who can do it, it’s him.”
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (thumb) and quarterback DeShaun Watson (personal matter) were ruled out for the Texans. Offensive lineman Justin Britt (knee), defensive back Desmond King II (hip/illness), wide receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) and running back Rex Burkhead (hip/knee) are listed as questionable.
Commented
