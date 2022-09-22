INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr.’s absence was obvious Sunday in Jacksonville.
The third-year wide receiver opened the season two weeks ago with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. A week later against the Jaguars, the receiving corps combined for eight catches and 126 yards without him.
Pittman’s status for this week’s game against the Kansas Chiefs has yet to be determined. He’s been limited in both practices this week but said he’s feeling good Thursday at his locker inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Center.
With the Indianapolis Colts hoping to match Kansas City’s high-scoring offense, Pittman’s return would be extremely welcomed.
“Pitt is a dog, so I can’t wait to go out there and watch him ball out,” All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor said. “Similar to (running back) Nyheim (Hines), sometimes I’m doing my assignment, and I kind of peek over just to see what Pitt’s doing. Especially if I see a ball in the air, just want to see the type of catch or play that he makes. So I definitely have to make sure I stay locked in and focused.”
There’s still not much known about the quad injury that sidelined Pittman last week.
Colts head coach Frank Reich was unsure whether the injury occurred during a physical Wednesday practice or was a delayed reaction from the opening game.
What is certain is Indianapolis spent most of the week assuming it’s top wide receiver would be available against the Jaguars.
On Friday, the team learned rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce would not clear the concussion protocol in time to play. A day later, Pittman was downgraded from questionable to out and joined Pierce on the inactive list.
On Sunday, the Colts were just 2-of-10 on third down and failed to score a point for the first time since 2018.
“Nobody ever wants a shutout, no matter who we’re playing,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “I mean, we’ve got to play better. That’s really what it’s about. We did not play well on Sunday. Yes, we did have some challenges as far as planning who was in and who was out going in, and we had to make some adjustments Saturday once we found out Pitt wasn’t going to be available.
“But that’s part of the business. That’s part of the NFL. It’s going to happen, and it’s on us as coaches to still get our guys ready to play on Sunday morning.”
It remains to be seen whether Pittman will be back in the mix this week.
As he was a week ago, Reich is optimistic his top target will be able to play against the Chiefs. But Indianapolis will make the decision that’s in the best interest of the player.
For Pittman, it was hard to watch from home as the team struggled without him.
“It was really tough,” he said. “I was sitting there with my wife. She was asking me if I’m OK ’cause I’m sitting there rubbing my head and pacing around. So it was definitely tough, but we’re just looking to get back on track this week.”
THEY SAID IT
“Oh, it’s definitely frustrating because you never want to keep sending your defense back out there. You always want to hold up your end of the bargain with the defense, and we love to play complimentary football. So we just love to make sure that the defense is nice and rested and they’re able to go out there and get three-and-out.” – Taylor on the offense’s inability to sustain drives in Jacksonville.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) did not practice Thursday after being a limited participant Wednesday.
Pittman and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) were limited.
Safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shoulder), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), defensive tackle Grover Stewart (shoulder) and Pierce were full participants.
Kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and defensive end Michael Danna (calf) did not practice for the second straight day for Kansas City. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) again was limited.