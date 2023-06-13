INDIANAPOLIS – Each time rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson makes a highlight-reel play, nobody on the practice field is more excited than veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew.
The two have shared so many high-fives and secret handshakes, the Indianapolis Colts even posted a short video to social media highlighting their tight-knit relationship.
Yes, the pair are competing for the starting job in head coach Shane Steichen’s first season, but that hasn’t gotten in the way of their fast friendship.
“Anytime somebody has a big play, the other quarterbacks behind him are going crazy,” Minshew said Tuesday as a three-day mandatory mini-camp began at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I think it’s been a lot of good energy, a lot of good camaraderie being built, a lot of high-fives and smiles.
“I think those are all things that when times get tough, you’ve got to be able to rely on those strong relationships. It’s good to see those getting built.”
It takes a certain combination of personalities in the quarterback room to make it work.
Richardson already has shown a strong balance of hunger and humility. He makes no bones about his ambitious goals for his career, but he also understands he has to earn everything he receives on the football field.
Minshew is now a four-year veteran with 24 career starts and zero hint of entitlement. Every time he speaks to the media, the word “fun” dominates the conversation.
And third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger is an ego-less gym rat whose vast football IQ pegs him as a future head coach and provides a lift for everyone around him.
“You’ve got one guy who is going to be out there (playing), and at the end of the day, whoever is out there, you have to support them,” Minshew said. “And that’s how we are going to win – through whoever is out there. So (you’re) trying to help in any way you can whether you’re out there or not.”
It helps Minshew and Richardson have a relationship that goes back to workouts in Jacksonville, Florida, this winter. They have the same private quarterback coach and trained at the same facility.
As the rookie adjusts to life in the NFL, both Minshew and Ehlinger have become invaluable resources.
“(Minshew’s) been through it. Sam has been through it. They just help me stay calm,” Richardson said. “As a rookie, especially a QB, it’s a lot. You would see it as too much, and they just help me stay sane. It’s all part of the process. We’ve all been through it, and we all want to know everything, but we can’t.
“It’s just a matter of learning. Going through those practices where it does seem too fast for me and I do make mistakes here and there, it’s like, ‘OK, I made this mistake because of that, and I have to fix it for the future.’”
COUNTRY LIVING
Asked to describe Richardson’s personality in the locker room, linebacker Zaire Franklin provided a humorous response.
“He’s from Gainesville, so that’s northern Florida, so they’re a little country over there,” the Philadelphia native said. “So he’s got a little country in him. But he’s a good dude, man. That’s my guy. We go back and forth a little bit because you know I’m gonna trash talk about the offense now.
“But … he’s a good kid. He’s just putting in the work and trying to get better like everybody else.”
PRACTICE REPORT
Rookie wide receiver Josh Downs (knee), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (hip), running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), rookie cornerback JuJu Brents (wrist), rookie cornerback Darius Rush (hamstring), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), tight end Drew Ogletree (knee), rookie tight end Will Mallory (foot) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee) continued to sit out of practice Tuesday.
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who is under investigation for potential violations of the NFL’s gambling policy, also did not participate.
Safety Michael Tutsie and running back Toriano Clinton are participating in the three-day mini-camp on a tryout basis. Both also took part in Indianapolis’ rookie mini-camp last month.