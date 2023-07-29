WESTFIELD – Before the Jonathan Taylor fireworks exploded Saturday night, the Indianapolis Colts held a 90-minute practice in front of a capacity crowd of 6,500 at Grand Park.
And training camp’s other dominant storyline took center stage.
Rookie Anthony Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew split the first-team reps at quarterback as the offense focused primarily on third-down situations.
Minshew finished 13-of-17 in 11-on-11 drills, and Richardson was 9-of-15. The rookie’s totals included one straight drop and one pass significantly affected by a free rusher in his face.
Richardson also nearly connected on another deep pass – this time to wide receiver Vyncint Smith – but the ball placement wasn’t perfect, and the receiver slipped while trying to make the adjustment. Smith still nearly caught the ball as he was going to the ground.
“In the team meeting, we were just talking about competing,” Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said. “Let’s go out there and compete tonight, you know? Night practice, the fans are going to be out here and there’s going to be a little bit more energy. That’s what we wanted to get done.”
Defensive standouts included seventh-round rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones, who broke up a late pass from third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II, who has gotten his hoped for bounce back season off to a strong start during the first three practices.
“He’s an electric player,” Steichen said. “Shoot, going against him on the opposing sideline and now to be on the same team with him, he’s a dynamic player. He’s a great cover guy. He makes plays, and it’s hard to throw against him.”
Competition has been among the primary buzz words since Steichen was named the head coach in February.
He shares more in common with former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni’s intense nature than the calm demeanor of former Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich. All three men worked together with the San Diego Chargers from 2014-15, and Steichen spent the past two seasons as Sirianni’s offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“When you think about athletes like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, just stay on task and just go out there and compete every single day,” defensive end Kwity Paye said of the mentality Steichen brings to the team. “You just compete and compete. Even though we’re on the same team, you just compete and make sure the challenge when we go into a game is cake.
“So, for us, if you will, we’re just going into every fight with a mamba mentality, just trying to get better every day any way we can.”
LET’S GET PHYSICAL
The competition level figures to pick up Monday when the Colts put on the pads for the first time.
The players will be off Sunday before practice resumes with a 10 a.m. session Monday. It will mark the first practice in full pads during the Steichen era.
“Stay up, but we want to be physical as heck,” Steichen said of the message he’ll send to the players. “We want to take care of each other, but when those pads come on Monday, it’s going to be on.”
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Darius Rush (shoulder) and offensive tackle Jake Witt (undisclosed) were the new additions to the injury list Saturday.
Defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring), cornerback JuJu Brents (hamstring) and safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring) continued to sit out of practice.
Steichen is happy with the health of the team through the opening week, and he said the schedule will continue to ebb and flow in an attempt to keep players in the best shape possible.
“We went a little harder (Saturday), and the time was an hour-and-a-half,” Steichen said. “We’ll continue to have those days where we kind of back off to take care of them and then ramp it up again.”