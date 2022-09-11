HOUSTON – It might be the loneliest feeling in professional sports.
Just ask Rodrigo Blankenship after the Indianapolis Colts’ beleaguered kicker pushed a 42-yard field goal wide right with less than two minutes remaining in overtime Sunday during a 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans.
“I just feel like I have to do better,” Blankenship said. “A lot of ups and downs in this game, but at the end of the day a team (effort) got us into position to make a kick to win the game, and they depend on me to execute. So I just need to execute how I’m capable of, and then we’ll be good to go.”
Blankenship missed all but the first six games last season after injuring his hip during pregame warmups on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. He missed a field goal attempt that would have won that game in regulation and sat the rest of the year behind Michael Badgley – who remains a free agent.
Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was asked if Blankenship – who has won a training camp competition for his job in each of his three NFL seasons – remains the team’s top option.
“In my mind, he’s our kicker,” Reich said. “We go back and everybody gets evaluated. Coaches, players, we all get evaluated. If I’ve learned one thing over the years, it’s don’t rush into those kinds of decisions. Those are decisions (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I get a chance to talk about, and everybody gets evaluated. Rod has done a lot of good things for us.”
Blankenship entered the game with an 84.3% career accuracy mark, but there’s always been a question about his ability to hit from long distance.
He’s just 1-of-4 from 50 yards and beyond but was 14-of-17 from 40 to 49 yards coming into Sunday. Blankenship connected on earlier field goals of 45 and 27 yards against the Texans.
He also handled kickoff duties in place of injured punter Rigoberto Sanchez and pushed back-to-back kicks out of bounds in the fourth quarter and overtime, allowing the Texans to start at their own 40-yard line.
The defense held in both instances, keeping Indianapolis in the game, and Blankenship’s teammates voiced their support in the postgame locker room.
“I mean, it doesn’t really come down to one play,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said after making nine catches for 121 yards and the game-tying touchdown. “I mean that. We tied as a team.”
There have been questions about the kicker since legendary Adam Vinatieri began to decline in 2019. Blankenship won the job a year later as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia but has yet to put his stamp on it.
He took full responsibility for the miss against Houston and said he has to move on.
“One rep mentality, you know?” Blankenship said. “You go out and you do the best you can one play at a time. And after you’re done with that play -- regardless of how it goes, good, bad or anywhere in between – you have to flush it and get ready for the next opportunity because your next opportunity is right around the corner.”
THEY SAID IT
“That’s encouraging for sure. Like I told (Colts media host) Larra (Overton), I started my offseason training in January. Once the (2021) season was over, I took the weekend off and I was right back to. So (it’s) definitely encouraging to see all the hard work pay off but still a long way to go.” – defensive end Kwity Paye, who had two sacks in overtime to start his second NFL season.
MAKING HISTORY
It was the first tie in Houston Texans history.
The Colts haven’t tied since also finishing a game 20-20 against the Green Bay Packers in 1982, meaning it was the first tie in the franchise’s Indianapolis era that began in 1984.
Veteran Matt Ryan also became the first quarterback to finish in a tie in his debut with a team since rookie Kyler Murray tied the Detroit Lions in his first start for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.
INJURY REPORT
Indianapolis reported no injuries from the game, though rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was involved in an interesting situation.
A hit that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty from Texans defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour bent his facemask and knocked a bolt loose in his helmet. The facemask had to be replaced on the sideline before Pierce re-entered the game.