INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ ability to protect the quarterback could be the defining metric of Monday night’s showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has time to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers, the Colts (4-6-1) could exploit a Pittsburgh defense that ranks 30th with an average of 7.1 yards per pass attempt surrendered and has given up an NFL-high 22 touchdown passes.
But little in Indianapolis’ previous 11 games suggests Ryan will get that time.
The key matchup likely involves rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann – whose crash course against elite pass rushers will continue against the likes of T.J. Watt and Cameron Hayward.
“I think Bernie’s getting better,” Ryan said. “He’s played against some really good players in his handful of opportunities this year. But I think, week to week, there’s going to be continued growth for him, and we’ve got to find ways to not only help him but just across the board just make sure we’re in the best situation possible to get double teams when we can and not try and put guys on one-on-ones, on islands, as much as possible.”
A third-round pick out of Central Michigan, Raimann will make his sixth career start and fourth in as many weeks Monday.
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wants the 25-year-old to get as much experience as possible, and he understands that’s likely to come with some growing pains.
“Offensive linemen, you’re never going to be highlighted for the good that you do,” Saturday said. “And there are some really good plays that he has and there are some things that he does exceptionally well that will never get noticed. But you’re always going to get noticed for your negative plays. No different than defensive back, right?
“When it’s bad, everybody knows. When it’s really good, it’s like a play nobody cares about. Just to have that mental toughness to understand we are getting better. Your technique is getting better. Your confidence in yourself is growing each and every week. And to keep taking that challenge on and to go meet that expectation that we’ve set for you.”
Raimann isn’t likely to run into trouble with the latter.
Nothing has been easy about his life as a left tackle. He switched to the position at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and traded videos with his position coach to learn his new role.
There’s been more hands-on opportunities in the NFL, but he’s been thrown into a similar fire.
Just as he did two years ago with the Chippewas, Raimann’s attacking the challenge with a relentless work ethic and a willingness to be critiqued.
“That’s the thing. You just learn from these mistakes,” Raimann said. “You get better, and then you just prove it the next week again. I mean, it’s a week-to-week league.”
THEY SAID IT
“We’ve made a point of emphasis for everybody in protecting the football, and (running backs coach) Scottie (Montgomery) does a great job every week of going through protecting the ball. We show clips throughout the league of – and, unfortunately for us, it was actually on a play that we’re pushing for extra yards. It’s one of those where the offensive line is pushing, he’s getting in kind of scrum and one guy gets in there and latches onto the ball and rips it out. So just talking through when is enough enough? When do you get down? How do you hold the ball when you’re in that type of environment? Yeah, we’ve gone back over it. It was unfortunate and, again, probably the most difficult part of that is it was a good play for us that was turning into a great play, and unfortunately they made an even better play. But, yeah, I don’t think you belabor the point. It was one of those things that was unfortunate, but now we have to go back. How do we protect it next time? And I think we’ve done a good job of addressing it.” – Saturday on Jonathan Taylor’s fumble after picking up a first down in a scrum last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
INJURY REPORT
No Colts were ruled out Saturday for Monday’s game against the Steelers (3-7).
Tight end Kylen Granson (illness), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness) were listed as questionable.
Granson, Ngakoue and Paye did not practice Saturday. Buckner was a full participant.
Pittsburgh ruled out running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).
Wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and linbacker Robert Spillane (back) were limited Saturday and listed as questionable.