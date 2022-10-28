INDIANAPOLIS – By his head coach’s estimation, Sam Ehlinger’s first week as a starting quarterback in the NFL has been a rousing success.
The final evaluation, of course, will come Sunday against the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium. But Frank Reich is confident that, too, will turn out well for the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1).
“From Day 1, it just feels like he belongs,” Reich said. “That was as expected. He had a really good week throwing the football – really good week throwing the football. Really good accuracy all week, good in his progressions, good running the offense, executing the offense and everything that we do.”
Switching to Ehlinger was a bold move driven – from all appearances – by owner Jim Irsay.
The Colts are just 1-3-1 in the AFC South and were swept by the division-leading Tennessee Titans (4-2). But they’re still just 1½ games back in the division race and one-half game back of the seventh and final postseason berth.
Veteran Matt Ryan was benched after throwing two more interceptions in last week’s 19-10 loss against the Titans. He leads the NFL with nine interceptions and has lost three fumbles, making him responsible for 12 of Indianapolis’ 14 turnovers.
But he’s also fifth in the league with 2,008 passing yards and has led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of all three of the team’s victories.
Ehlinger is being brought in to cut down on the turnovers and sacks (24), but it’s fair to question whether he’ll provide enough production in the passing game to offset the league’s 30th-ranked rushing offense.
The locker room response this week has been characterized by shock, but Reich said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center that should not be alarming.
“I think the team’s at a really good spot,” Reich said. “I think they were shocked. I think they love and respect Matt, and I think they love and respect Sam. I think these guys know that the way it operates in this business – that there is a business side to this thing that every one of us know, coaches and players.
“You have to respect that and remain professional. I think our players have the maturity to deal with that, and … you can feel both. You can feel the shock and hurt for Matt and respect, but at the same time you have to feel some, ‘OK, let’s get behind Sam, and we’re going to make this thing work.’ It has to be that way in this league.”
THEY SAID IT
“I will tell you that (linebacker) Shaq (Leonard) is going to be active. What happened with Shaq is, when he came back, (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I sat down (and) thought it would probably be two weeks before he played, but he had a good week. He’s ahead of schedule but not quite there yet, so he will be on a pitch count. But he had a good week. Our goal is to get him out there. We feel he is the best player in the league. Our goal is to get him out there for 100% of the snaps as soon as we can, but we’re just not quite there yet.” – Reich on Leonard’s playing status Sunday.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) and Ryan (right shoulder) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (finger) appeared on the injury report for the first time Friday and was listed as questionable. He was limited in Friday’s practice.
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), cornerback William Jackson III (back) and tight end Cole Turner (concussion) were ruled out for Washington.
Wide receiver Dyami Brown (groin), guard Saahdiq Charles (illness) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf) were limited in practice and listed as questionable.