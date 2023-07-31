WESTFIELD – Anthony Richardson wasn’t practicing Monday at Grand Park, but the rookie quarterback still made his presence felt.
Richardson bounced around from teammate to teammate, slapping some on the helmet, high-fiving others and generally bringing the same joy to the field that has marked his entire run with the Indianapolis Colts so far.
The only difference was he wasn’t throwing passes one day after under going a procedure to correct his nasal septum.
“He was definitely in tune out there at practice and going through his reads in the back,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “It’s not a big concern at all. He should be out there (Tuesday) and worst case he’ll be out there (Thursday).”
Indianapolis had a scheduled day off Sunday, and the plan always was for the 21-year-old quarterback to take advantage of that down time to have the procedure done.
The Colts will practice again at 10 a.m. Tuesday before another off-day Wednesday. Practice resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday before a big weekend with a sold-out session Saturday at 6 p.m. and a Sunday practice at 2:30.
Richardson is expected to be a participant in most, if not all, of those practices.
“It’s just so he can breathe better,” Steichen said of the procedure. “... We didn’t want him to come in and not start camp, you know what I mean? Let’s get him into camp and do it on the off-day.”
Veteran Gardner Minshew shined in the rookie’s absence, finishing 6-of-7 in 11-on-11 drills. Running back Zack Moss – who later left with a broken arm and is expected to miss four to six weeks – was the leading receiver with three catches.
Indianapolis opens the preseason Aug. 12 at the Buffalo Bills, and there has been no indication of a starting quarterback for that contest yet.
Minshew is 39-of-46 in 11-on-11 drills through the first four practices. Richardson is 14-of-22 through three practices.
GETTING TOUGH
The Colts donned shoulder pads for the first time in training camp Monday, and the result was the most physical practice by far.
Big collisions were common place with some of the biggest hits coming from linebackers Segun Olubi, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed. Rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones also got into the act with a sideline tackle, and rookie running back Evan Hull got at least one shot in for the offense.
“This is what football’s all about” Hull said. “You get the pads on, you can just feel the energy go up. Because now it’s like we’re playing real football now. So, I mean, I love it. I love it. I’m excited to just keep getting these pads popping and just keep playing football.
“Especially at the running back position, you love having pads on because then it feels more natural in the run game and stuff like that. It feels more real, and you get a better feel for how it’s going to be in a game.”
INJURY REPORT
Rookie tight end Will Mallory made his training camp debut after being activated from the physically unable to perform list.
“Getting him off PUP and getting him out there and getting some reps – obviously the individual reps – it’s been good,” Steichen said. “It’s good to see him out there.”
Tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), offensive tackle Jake Witt (hip), cornerback Darius Rush (shoulder), cornerback JuJu Brents (hamstring) and safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring) did not participate in Monday’s practice.
Defensive end Tyquan Lewis and running back Jonathan Taylor remain on PUP.