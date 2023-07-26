WESTFIELD — Speed was on Anthony Richardson’s mind after his first NFL training camp practice Wednesday at Grand Park Sports Campus.
The Indianapolis Colts spent just 60 minutes on the field, and the rookie quarterback felt the frantic pace of the proceedings.
“It’s definitely fast,” Richardson said. “It’s keeping me in shape for sure. My first practice, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is definitely a fast pace.’ Cramming all that within an hour, it definitely gets things rolling. You’ve got to be on point, so details definitely matter.”
By all accounts, Richardson has been intentional about digging into those details.
The 21-year-old is so focused on his playbook at times that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. finds it difficult to carry on social interactions with his new quarterback.
“I think that he’s a very confident guy, and I think that’s probably the most important trait in NFL players period is confident guys,” Pittman said. “So, he has that, and he works hard. He’s always studying his playbook. I can barely get him to look up at me sometimes.
“… He’s just always working, and he just has a great work ethic. And I just can’t see him not being successful with the work that he puts in.”
Ironically, the pace of Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s practice is specifically designed to limit the quarterback’s thought process.
Steichen helped to develop young passers Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he believes there can be some level of paralysis by analysis if the need for offensive complexity and efficiency is not balanced correctly.
“I’ve said this in the past. I think when you play fast with young quarterbacks, it definitely helps,” Steichen said. “They don’t have to think about too much stuff. Obviously, we were in huddle (Wednesday), but we have a system where we can get in and out of huddle and do those different things.”
QB COMPETITION
Veteran Gardner Minshew took all of the first-team reps Wednesday, but Steichen said Indianapolis will rotate the quarterbacks’ work throughout camp.
The first practice focused on red-zone work and the running game, so passing opportunities were somewhat limited in full 11-on-11 drills.
Minshew finished 4-for-4 with a touchdown pass to tight end Kylen Granson.
Richardson was 2-for-2 with a passing score to wide receiver Ethan Fernea and a short rushing touchdown.
Minshew continues to be the rookie’s biggest cheerleader throughout this process and welcomes the open competition.
“For me, competitiveness isn’t wanting him to be bad so I can be good,” Minshew said. “I want him to be great so I have to be even better. That’s how I think you have to see it. I don’t want an easy competition. I want it as hard as possible, and I want him to be so freaking good that I have to bring my level that much higher.
“I think we are all going to keep pushing each other, but at the end of the day we are all just trying to win.”
RAMPING UP
Indianapolis will take Thursday off before returning for sold-out practices Friday and Saturday.
The Friday session is scheduled for 75 minutes, and Saturday’s evening practice is set to last 90 minutes.
Steichen said the relatively short practice times early in camp are intentional.
“You’ve got the ramp-up period to start,” he said. “I think when you look at the history of training camps over the years, a lot of injuries happen that first week. So (we’re) just being smart with those guys with the reps and all those things, and as we get going, the times will vary in practice.”
The philosophy extends to the nature of the drills during each practice. The red-zone was chosen as Wednesday’s focus for a specific reason.
“I didn’t want long-distance running the first day,” Steichen said. “These guys have been working out, but they haven’t done football yet. So, I wanted to keep it compact today.”
INJURY REPORT
Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee) and tight end Will Mallory (foot) opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Safety Julian Blackmon and rookie cornerback JuJu Brents sat out Wednesday with hamstring issues. Steichen said there’s no timetable for Blackmon’s return, but Brents should be back “very soon.”