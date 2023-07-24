INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson’s rookie contract is completed, and the entire 12-man draft class for the Indianapolis Colts has been signed, sealed and delivered on the eve of training camp.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Richardson received a four-year, $33.99 million deal with all of the money guaranteed. The 21-year-old quarterback also got a $21.72 million signing bonus fully paid upfront.
Richardson will compete for the starting role with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew throughout the summer at Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus.
The Colts are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday with the first of 13 open practices beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Richardson was the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft and the third quarterback selected behind Bryce Young (No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers) and C.J. Stroud (No. 2, Houston Texans).
The former Florida standout split starting reps in the spring with Minshew, who has 24 career starts over four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.
Fully half of Minshew’s starts came as a rookie with Jacksonville in 2019, and he spent the past two years helping to mentor Jalen Hurts with the Eagles.
Richardson ignited the NFL Scouting Combine in February with a record-shattering performance that put his elite physical traits on full display. But Indianapolis was just as impressed during the draft process with the quarterback’s intelligence, work ethic and pocket awareness.
The Colts believe the missing piece to the puzzle is simply experience, and both Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay and head coach Shane Steichen have gone on record saying they’d like to see Richardson begin getting that experience soon.
“I guess it’s whenever Coach Steichen feels like I’m ready to be out there, he’s confident that I know the stuff, confident I can lead the team and confident I can win NFL games,” Richardson said in June of the timetable for his emergence at the top of the depth chart. “It’s just a matter of him feeling like I’m ready or not and me trying to make strides every day.”
Earlier Monday, Indianapolis announced the signing of second-round pick JuJu Brents and fourth-rounder Blake Freeland.
Brents, an Indianapolis native who starred at Warren Central, has a legitimate shot to be a Week 1 starter at a cornerback position thinned by the departures of veterans Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson and the gambling suspension and subsequent release of projected starter Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Brents missed all of the spring on-field work as he recovered from wrist surgery but has targeted training camp for his return.
Freeland is an athletic offensive tackle out of BYU who earned some first-team reps during the spring while right tackle Braden Smith nursed an injury and could open the season as the swing tackle.
CHARITY WORK
All Pro right guard Quenton Nelson raised $700,000 over the weekend for the V Foundation for Cancer Research through his annual Blocking Cancer event.
This year’s two-day event included a dinner auction at the Lucas Estate and a celebrity softball game at Victory Field.
Participants in the softball game included Colts teammates Minshew, Kenny Moore II and Zaire Franklin.
“I am humbled by the unwavering dedication and support from the Indianapolis community and everyone involved in this event to make it a great success year after year,” Nelson said in a release. “I am especially thankful to Jim Irsay for his incredibly generous $250,000 donation to the cause. This weekend exceeded my expectations and, together with the V Foundation, will allow us to make a difference in accelerating the pace of cancer research today, which means more lives saved tomorrow.”
SOLD OUT
The Colts have announced four practices at Grand Park already are considered sellouts.
Friday’s 10 a.m. session, Saturday’s 6 p.m. practice and the 6 p.m. joint workouts with the Chicago Bears on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 have no remaining tickets available.
Admission is free, but fans must download a ticket at Colts.com/trainingcamp.