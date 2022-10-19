INDIANAPOLIS — This is not the week for a team to be worried about its run defense.
But that’s the spot the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in after surrendering 245 rushing yards Sunday in a 34-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next up: Derrick Henry and the run-oriented Tennessee Titans.
Improvement must come fast and furious for the Colts (3-2-1).
“Honestly, our gap integrity and being accountable and when you’ve got a certain gap, you’ve gotta make sure you’ve got leverage and you’re winning your matchups in the run game and everybody’s trusting one another in the run game,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said of the form that improvement must take. “Obviously, that’s kind of part of it as well. Obviously, we gave up too many yards, especially against the Jags. So we know what we’ve got ahead of us this week, obviously, with Derrick Henry, and the guys are ready to go to work.”
After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, Henry has begun picking up steam with back-to-back 100-yard games.
The first came against Indianapolis in a 24-17 Titans’ victory on Oct. 2. Henry carried the ball 22 times for 114 yards and one touchdown against the Colts before going for 102 yards and two scores a week later against the Washington Commanders.
Coming off the bye week, Henry has 408 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 carries. He’s also caught 10 passes for 121 yards.
“They are very talented, got a lot of respect for the run game,” Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “Their blocking scheme — they are who they are, but they do it extremely well. They do some different motions, jets and things like that to try to get you out of your gaps. They’re trying to get vertical seams.
“If they can get vertical seams with the runners that they have, they can be very effective. We got our work cut out for us with this team.”
Henry did the vast majority of his damage in the first meeting during the first half, rushing for 99 yards on 14 carries. The Titans (3-2) had 112 yards on 16 carries overall in the first two quarters.
In the second half, Tennessee managed just 15 more yards on 12 carries, and its yards per carry average dropped from 7 to 4.5.
Indianapolis’ run defense has slipped to 21st in the NFL overall, but it still ranks ninth with an average of 4.1 yards allowed per attempt.
“It was just run fits and just consistency, and it’s on everybody,” Buckner said of the difference between the first and second halves in the first meeting. “We all know what we’ve gotta do better to really kill this run game, moving on this week and moving forward.”
THEY SAID IT
“When you come out, you have to match their intensity. You can’t lay down, and you can’t give up anything. They’re probably saying the same thing about us. They won the division the last couple of years, which means we have got to go out there and take it.” — defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on the rivalry with the Titans.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) again was limited, and tight end Kylen Granson (neck) was a new addition to the report as a limited participant.
Wide receiver Keke Coutee (concussion) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) did not practice because of injury. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, center Ryan Kelly and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue received veteran rest days.
Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and running back Deon Jackson (quad) were full participants.
Linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Joe Jones (knee) did not practice for Tennessee.
Fullback Tory Carter (neck) and guard Nate Davis (foot) were limited for the Titans.