INDIANAPOLIS — There were plenty of encouraging signs from Sunday’s season-opening loss for the Indianapolis Colts.
The performance of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was chief among them. He became just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in his debut, and his 24 completions and 64.9% completion rate were franchise records for a rookie in his first game.
Not bad for a 21-year-old with major questions surrounding his inexperience after starting just 13 games at the University of Florida.
But Richardson is going to need more help if the Colts (0-1) are going to turn around results like the 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
For the most part, Indianapolis lacked the explosive plays first-year head coach Shane Steichen created so consistently in stints as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Part of that is a credit to a Jaguars defense that sat back in a zone and took away running lanes for Richardson while daring the young passer to force something and make a mistake.
If future opponents adopt a similar strategy, the Colts will need more than the 65 rushing yards — 40 from Richardson — it got Sunday.
“I said to the team it starts with myself,” Steichen said of the lack of production in the ground game. “I got to be better there in those situations. Obviously, we’ve got to run it better — 65 yards on the ground. We got to be more efficient there. I thought those guys (on the offensive line) played hard.
“Again, we’ve got to be better. We’ve got to go look at the tape again like we just did, but we got to do a better job — especially myself — in general of cleaning those things up.”
Deon Jackson struggled in particular as the starter.
With Jonathan Taylor opening the season on the physically unable to perform list and Zack Moss still recovering from a broken arm suffered in training camp, Jackson got the third start of his three-year career.
He managed just 14 yards on 13 carries and fumbled twice. Those were among three total turnovers for Indianapolis in a game it still managed to lead 21-17 entering the fourth quarter.
“We pride ourselves on protecting the ball,” Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “We all, offensively, want to protect that ball a little bit better. That’s a big part of who we are, what we believe in offensively. It’s on all of us offensively. It’s on us as coaches to get that where we need it, protect the ball and then just go out there and play ball.”
ROOKIE MISTAKE
Much was made of Richardson’s late interception that set up a 26-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne that sealed the Jaguars’ 10-point victory.
But another error by a first-year player minutes earlier loomed equally large.
Rookie gunner Jaylon Jones turned his back to Jacksonville returner Jamal Agnew during a punt return with 11:03 to play in the final period, and Agnew took advantage with a 48-yard return to the Colts’ 46-yard line.
Ten plays later, rookie Tank Bigsby’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the visitors a 24-21 advantage.
“(Jones) needed to find the ball in that situation and be able to down the ball, and he got kind of turned around and did not look up to find the ball, knowing the situation,” Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason said. “We have to be better with our situational awareness. Once that happens, he has to be right there to front up the returner and make sure he gets that ball down. We have to win at gunner.
“There were a number of issues we had in coverage. We had a handful of guys that kind of froze up once the ball hit the ground and didn’t continue to keep covering the field. We had two guys that had poor leverage to the left, and we did not cover the field correctly like we should have. We just have to be more disciplined in our coverage lanes. We have to understand situational awareness and situational football at gunner better, and it should be a nothing play. We allowed a big return that changed the makeup of the game.”
ROSTER MOVES
Rookie running back Evan Hull was placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games after he suffered a knee injury Sunday.
Running back Jake Funk was promoted from the practice squad to fill Hull’s spot on the 53-man roster, and guard Ike Boettger was signed to the practice squad.
Earlier Tuesday, Indianapolis signed center Jack Anderson, running back Tyler Goodson and tight end Jordan Murray to the practice squad. Running back Jason Huntley, tight end Johnny Lumpkin and wide receiver Mike Strachan were released from the practice squad.