INDIANAPOLIS – Since interim head coach Jeff Saturday took charge two weeks ago, the Indianapolis Colts have been trying to get back to their offensive identity.
Jonathan Taylor has carried the ball 44 times in the past two contests, and he’s gained 231 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.
The most likely route for the Colts (4-6-1) to get a moribund attack back on track is through Taylor and the run game. But that will be no easy task Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
Led by defensive ends Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward, nose tackle Tyson Alualu and outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the NFL with an average of just 3.9 yards per carry surrendered.
“No. 1, you just look at the guys that they have,” Taylor said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “That’s a challenge. No matter what team those guys would be on, it’d be a challenge. So the fact that they’re all on one team like that, it’s gonna be a fight.
“But No. 1, we gotta go into the game with a mindset knowing it’s gonna be a fight for 60 minutes. I mean, that’s half of the battle right there. If you think this is gonna be anywhere near easy, you’ve already lost.”
The Steelers certainly have had their struggles this season, but they’ve come primarily through the air. Pittsburgh ranks 30th with an average of 7.1 yards per pass attempt surrendered, and it has allowed an NFL-high 22 touchdown passes.
That’s the primary reason the Steelers are 26th in scoring, with an average of 24.4 points surrendered per game.
But Pittsburgh still can present danger to opposing offenses. Its 12 interceptions rank second in the league, and the run defense has been consistently stout.
Only the Cleveland Browns (171 yards on Sept. 22) have rushed for more than 150 yards against the Steelers, and four opponents have failed to crack the century mark.
Pittsburgh has allowed its two lowest rushing totals of the season (29 yards against the New Orleans Saints and 62 against the Cincinnati Bengals) in its last two outings.
“It’s a great challenge,” rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann said. “But it’s also a great opportunity for us to prove ourselves and go back to that good O-line play that we know we can play – protect the quarterback, run the ball.”
The Colts seemed to get things rolling two weeks ago in a 25-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing for 207 yards and averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
That momentum carried through the opening drive last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, with Taylor gaining 49 yards on the series and Indianapolis scoring a touchdown to open the game for the first time this season.
But the Eagles choked off the production from there on out, and the Colts finished with just 99 rushing yards on 3.8 yards per carry.
Some level of inconsistency is to be expected with Raimann and second-year right guard Will Fries still adjusting to the pro game. But Taylor is feeling healthy for the first stretch all season, and he’s working to keep the spirits up for the young guys up front.
“No. 1, encourage them. Encourage them,” Taylor said. “I mean, when you see those plays when they’re spot on, encourage that because, No. 1, it’s not easy to be spot on in this league every play. So when they’re spot on, encourage that.
“And it makes them want to work to continue to get better because we all want to get better. But when you’re encouraged, when you’re uplifted, it just makes you want to keep going because you know teammates trust you, coaches trust you. I want to continue to build and grow in that trust.”
THEY SAID IT
“Prime time, that’s what you watch as a kid. You’re watching with your parents, your family, whoever it may be, you guys are watching prime time football. So to be able to experience that, to be in it, it’s special. You want to make the most of it because you remember those memories as well.” – Taylor on playing on “Monday Night Football.”
INJURY REPORT
Sickness continues to surge through the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center with three players missing practice Friday because of unspecified illness.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (who also is receiving treatment for a rib injury), tight end Kylen Granson and offensive lineman Dennis Kelly were sidelined Friday. Wide receiver Parris Campbell and offensive lineman Matt Pryor were full participants after recovering from illness earlier in the week.
Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) did not practice and likely will miss another week, while defensive tackle Grover Stewart (shoulder) received a veteran rest day.
Center Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) were limited. Tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) was a full participant for the second straight day.