WESTFIELD — Shane Steichen expects Jonathan Taylor to return to Grand Park next week, but there’s still no hint from the Indianapolis Colts as to when the estranged running back might be back on the practice field.
“I don’t have an answer for that and a timetable on that,” Steichen said following Thursday’s 60-minute indoor practice. “But really looking forward to getting him back and getting him healthy and getting him back out there playing with the guys.”
Taylor is off site this week, reportedly rehabbing the ankle injury that cost him six games in the 2022 season.
He remains in a contract standstill with the team and has asked to be traded.
Colts owner Jim Irsay has denied any interest in accommodating that request and is intent on holding Taylor to the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $4.304 million this season.
Taylor’s trade request was made public July 29, and there’s been no indication of improved relations between the player and the team since.
Indianapolis has signed veteran running backs Kenyan Drake and Jason Huntley in the past week and had a public flirtation with former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns starter Kareem Hunt before a free-agent visit ended without a deal.
Injuries also have been a factor at the position.
Zack Moss — expected to be Taylor’s primary backup — is out for four to six weeks with a broken arm. Deon Jackson — a candidate to start in the absence of Moss and Taylor — likely will miss Saturday’s preseason opener on the road against the Buffalo Bills with a quad injury, and rookie Zavier Scott also is dealing with a quad injury.
Drake, rookie Evan Hull, Jake Funk and Huntley likely are the only running backs who will be available in Buffalo.
“Those guys are going to have to be ready to roll,” Steichen said. “It will be a rotation there, and we’ll go from there.”
THEY SAID IT
“I’d say just the way he’s melded into this offense, has started to make it his own. It’s very impressive any time you see a rookie come in and really pick something up. We throw a lot at you right off the bat. I know my head was spinning (as a rookie) — that was tough, but I couldn’t even imagine as a quarterback having to learn so much more. Everything rests on your shoulders, but he’s taken it in stride and shown to be a leader. I’m just excited to see how he does.” — tight end Kylen Granson on the growth he’s seen in rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will start Saturday at Buffalo.
TEMPER, TEMPER
A fight broke out — with punches thrown — between offensive and defensive linemen during Thursday’s practice, and Steichen had to step in to quell it.
The head coach doesn’t want to see things break down to fisticuffs, but he also understands the frustrations of training camp.
The Colts have completed 10 practices at Grand Park since July 26 and have just three sessions remaining before camp breaks next week.
“I was trying to break it up a little bit,” Steichen said “It gets a little chippy. We’re in late training camp, and finally we get a couple more days and then we’re playing against somebody else. So it gets a little chippy. Keeping the energy, though, it’s good.”
INJURY REPORT
Scott, Moss, Jackson, cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), safety Rodney Thomas II (toe), safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring), linebacker Liam Anderson (hand), linebacker JoJo Domann (undisclosed), right tackle Braden Smith (knee), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), tight end Drew Ogletree (undisclosed), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) did not practice Thursday.
Smith was among the new additions to the list, but Steichen does not believe his injury is severe.
“I don’t have a timetable, but it shouldn’t be too long,” he said. “It shouldn’t be too long.”