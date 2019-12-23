INDIANAPOLIS — There is at least one thing that went as planned for the 2019 Indianapolis Colts: the running game.
Marlon Mack celebrated his first 1,000-yard rushing season during Sunday’s 38-6 win against the Carolina Panthers, and the Colts racked up 218 yards as a team. It’s the third time Indianapolis has rushed for 200 yards this season, the most such performances since 1988.
The big day also moved the team back into fifth place in the NFL, aligning with head coach Frank Reich’s goal.
“Well, we said we wanted to obviously be a top-five rushing team. That was a goal,” Reich said during his weekly conference call Monday. “When you say that, yeah, you’re trying to hit your goal. In my mind, as long as we were somewhere close in there, I felt like we were heading in the right direction that we wanted to head in.”
It’s about a mindset as much as anything. Running the ball at the professional level is a powerful statement.
It suggests a team can impose its will on the opposition. It represents the idea an offense can do what it wants when it wants to do it.
And that’s very much reflected in the teams around the Colts at the top of the rankings.
The four teams directly ahead of them — the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings — already have punched their ticket to the postseason. So have the sixth-place Buffalo Bills.
Those five teams had a combined record of 56-18 heading into the Vikings’ game Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, and none of them has fewer than 10 wins.
So what went wrong for Indianapolis (7-8)? The short answer is efficiency.
Minnesota pairs its fourth-ranked running game with the league’s highest average yards per pass attempt (8.0). San Francisco (7.7) ranks fifth and Baltimore and Seattle are tied for eighth at 7.5 yards per attempt.
The Colts are 26th with just 6.1 yards per pass attempt. Buffalo, which ranks 19th at 6.3, is the only other member of the group in the bottom half of the league.
“We need to get better in a few other areas, but the run game has certainly been a highlight,” Reich said.
And there’s one more goal to be reached during Sunday’s season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Indianapolis is two rushing yards away from 2,000 for the season, and it rushed for a season-high 264 yards against the Jaguars on Nov. 17.
“Really in my mind, when you look at all the rushing-yard stats over the years, 2,000 is a great goal,” Reich said. “2,200, you hit 2,200 and you’re doing something special, so that would be the high benchmark. 2,000 is kind of like where you need to be.”
CHECK MARK
Center Ryan Kelly was quick to credit quarterback Jacoby Brissett for checking into the play that led to Mack’s 30-yard gain and put him over the 1,000-yard mark during the fourth quarter.
It was a strength for Brissett throughout the game, according to Reich. The Colts experimented with the no-huddle offense in the first half, and then slowed things down with a three-score lead for much of the second half.
But many of the principles, including the checks, remained the same as the no-huddle attack. It was one of the “subtle” changes Reich hinted at during the week leading up to the game.
And Brissett — who again struggled with accuracy and finished 14-of-27 for 119 yards — passed that element of the test.
“He made a lot of good run-checks,” Reich said. “That’s part of the reason why we ran the ball the way we did. There were multiple times in that game where he’s making the right check. Some of them that were called for and probably — I probably should’ve counted it up — two or three or four run-checks that weren’t called for that he saw and made the appropriate and correct check.”
INJURY REPORT
Reich confirmed left guard Quenton Nelson has entered the NFL concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s win late in the first half.
“Hoping for a quick and speedy recovery,” he said.
