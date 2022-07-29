WESTFIELD – Parris Campbell sprinted across the middle of the field Thursday afternoon, easily outpacing a trailing linebacker, and softly cradled a pass from Matt Ryan without breaking stride.
It was a routine intermediate route during an offseason filled with seemingly effortless hookups between the Indianapolis Colts fourth-year wide receiver and his new quarterback.
But it still served as a teachable moment for Ryan.
“When I’m lined up in the slot running those crossing routes, that’s Matt’s bread and butter,” Campbell said Friday after a closed walkthrough at Grand Park. “Shoot, even on that play he kind of told me like – ’cause I kind of tempoed out of it ’cause I kind of felt like I got in the window too fast – he’s like, ‘No, just trust me. Just run. Just run.’
“Little things like that, they go a long way with just building that rapport and building that connection.”
The Colts continue to be wowed by the 37-year-old quarterback and the varied ways in which he can help this franchise. Chief among his duties will be pulling the potential out of a young and inexperienced wide receiver group.
Ryan put in a lot of work toward that goal before training camp even began. Campbell estimates the duo got together for throwing sessions three or four times before OTAs began in April and another four to five times after mandatory mini-camp wrapped in early June.
That’s a common practice for veteran quarterbacks throughout the league. Ryan’s continued work with the receivers on the field, however, stands out as unique.
He and Campbell have forged a fast bond, but Ryan’s outreach goes beyond a single target.
“Matt has done a great job of getting with all of our guys, throwing extra in the offseason,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “Over the summer, he got with some of our guys here and there. The biggest thing for him is that Matt communicates what he wants. So no mistake goes uncoached there.”
It’s not all tough love. Ryan also leads by example.
Chief personnel executive Morocco Brown recalled one of his first interactions with the 2016 NFL MVP.
It was April and the front office staff was deep in draft meetings. Brown arrived at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center at 6 a.m. and found Ryan already standing at his locker, sweat glistening from a recently completed workout.
“He was like, ‘Man, when you’ve been doing this for 14 years, it’s just a part of your DNA. It’s part of your routine. So I want to be the first guy in and last guy out and going to get some work in now,’” Brown said. “I thought just from that standpoint, just the commitment and the understanding of what it takes from that position to be a leader – he’s done it for so long. That was impressive to meet him that way.”
Campbell shared a similar story from last Saturday, the day rookies reported to training camp. Ryan wasn’t expected until Tuesday, but he literally couldn’t wait to get the season started.
“I was up there in the training room freaking four hours before practice, and he was just so ready to go, man,” Campbell said. “And that’s not a fluke. That’s him every single day. Just the way he commands this offense and brings that energy, brings that juice, man, you can’t not step on that field and not want to make plays for him because (of) the type of person that he is and the presence that he brings.”
THEY SAID IT
“You have to earn it every day. I don’t like to put that (label) on myself. It takes a lot of hard work to become an elite player in this league. I put the work in. I think I’ll be a great player for this team. I’ll take each and every day to go out and perfect my craft and communicate with my teammates. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity.” – cornerback Stephon Gilmore on whether he can get back to his 2019 Defensive Player of the Year form.
SOLD OUT
The Colts return to the field Saturday for the lone evening practice of training camp. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. at Grand Park, and the session will be the first time the team has worked in pads this year.
The atmosphere should be electric with the team announcing all available tickets have been distributed.
Free tickets to future practices are available at Colts.com/Camp.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis signed defensive tackle Caeveon Patton on Friday and released defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.
Patton was waived by the Colts on Tuesday after participating in veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis and signing to the active roster June 9. An undrafted free agent out of Texas State, he had 179 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 44 career games.