INDIANAPOLIS – Not much had gone right for the Indianapolis Colts’ offense Sunday when it took the field with 8:38 remaining in the fourth quarter against the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs.
It hadn’t found the end zone since the opening minutes of the game, and it lost one fumble and turned the ball over two more times on failed fourth-down conversions.
The Chiefs were clinging to a 17-13 lead built on the strength of two touchdowns that came on a short field after fumbles by Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan.
And yet as the 37-year-old stepped into the huddle to lead what proved to be the game-winning drive, there was total faith in his ability to get the job done.
“Overpouring with confidence,” Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell said of the feeling in the huddle. “Matt did a really good job the whole game just kind of keeping the offense level-headed. Obviously, it wasn’t going the way we wanted it to in the first half, but he was just keeping everybody positive.
“And when the game’s on the line like that, no other person we’d rather have behind the center than him.”
Drives like the 16-play, 76-yard march that gave Indianapolis a stunning 20-17 victory against the Chiefs are the reason the team traded a third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Ryan in March.
The results haven’t always been pretty through the season’s opening weeks. The Colts entered Sunday as the lowest-scoring offense in the league, and their drives were more likely to end in a turnover than with points.
There were more ugly moments through the first three quarters against Kansas City. But with the game on the line, eight different players touched the football and Ryan was 8-of-10 for 55 yards and the game-winning touchdown to rookie tight end Jelani Woods.
“The guy is – you can not phase him,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said of his starting quarterback. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good – he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable.”
Ryan finished 27-of-37 for 222 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against Kansas City.
He was sacked five times, however, and fumbled twice – losing one. He also didn’t have the expected support from a high-powered run game – with Indianapolis producing just 82 yards on 3 yards per carry.
It wasn’t the script anyone would have written for Ryan’s first win with his new team.
But maybe that’s perfect for a man who never believes a game is out of reach.
“I think some of it has kind of always been there since I was young,” Ryan said of his on-to-the-next play mentality. “Some of it is learned along the way, too, of there’s still time on the clock. We’re still in this game. There’s still belief that you’re going to make the play. You’re going to make the play the next time.
“I just have this belief in myself and the guys around us, and there’s an internal confidence that’s there, and just regardless of how games shake out, I’ve just seen it too many times where you just give yourself a chance and at the end you can find a way.”
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, so he kind of had his hands around it falling down, and I had my hands on it. But his hands were kind of over my hands. And, like, I just stuck with it, stood there. I waited for him to roll by and then I turned around and tried to get as much yards I guess I could.” – wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on his 25-yard reception in the fourth quarter when it appeared he took the ball away from Kansas City linebacker Darius Harris. Pittman led the Colts with eight catches for 72 yards.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Julian Blackmon left the game during the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore – who tipped a pass that was intercepted by safety Rodney McLeod on the Chiefs’ final offensive play – left the game briefly with a hamstring injury.
Indianapolis reported no other injuries after the game.