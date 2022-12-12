INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Ryan will remain the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback when the team returns from the bye week Saturday with a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.
That was the headline coming out of interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s video news conference Monday as the Colts (4-8-1) prepare for the final four games of a disappointing season.
“If we’re going to win, we need Matt playing his ‘A’ game,” Saturday said. “That’s my expectation for him. He’s mentally tough. This guy is tough, man. He shows up ready to work. He’s taken some shots this season, and then again he’s honest about his performance. He didn’t try to cover it.
“If he’s not doing his part, he’ll own that as well, which I appreciate. I can guarantee this isn’t how he envisioned this season, but since I’ve been here he’s handled himself like a pro for sure.”
Ryan’s 18 turnovers lead the NFL, and he threw three interceptions and lost a fumble during a 54-19 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 4. Three of those turnovers – two picks and the fumble – came during the fourth quarter as the Cowboys scored 33 unanswered points.
That disastrous finish raised questions as to whether the 37-year-old quarterback would be benched for the second time this season, and Saturday said he’d consider making changes at every position during the bye week.
After a week of evaluation, Saturday determined sticking with Ryan is in the team’s best interest moving forward.
“I feel like Matt has continued to give us the best chance (to win), and unfortunately we keep turning the ball over,” Saturday said. “But it’s not just on him. It’s on a number of different guys. Those are the details that we talk about. Being able to move it from the practice field to the game field is making sure that guy knows where you’re supposed to be and that you’re going to be there on time, and then him putting the ball in the right place matters – the position of the ball, not just throwing it to the right guy but putting the ball in the right spot.
“So everybody has had their share of screw-ups to cause these things. We’ve got to get it fixed collectively as well.”
Indianapolis has turned the ball over an NFL-high 26 times, and its minus-14 turnover differential is the worst in the league.
There is no one cause for the vast gap between preseason expectations and the reality of the Colts’ season, but the repeated giveaways have been a major contributor.
Indianapolis has four losses by seven points or less, and it has turned the ball over eight times in those defeats. The Colts have had two or more turnovers in eight of their 13 games, and they are 1-6-1 in those contests.
Better ball security is at the top of the team’s to-do list as it enters the stretch run.
“I think it comes down to the habits,” pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier said. “It’s harped on and it’s practiced, but I think you truly have to put an emphasis on protecting the football every single day in practice, and it has to be subconscious. If you’re thinking about it on game day, it’s too late.
“It’s got to be something that continues to just – every single time you touch the football in practice you’re thinking about it, you’re securing it. That way when you get out there and you’re in the game, your mind takes over and it’s just subconscious thought where you’re protecting the ball. It’s obviously been a frustration. It’s been in critical moments, and it’s something that we can’t do. We have to turn that page and get back to how we protected the ball here in the past.”
Some fans, however, aren’t interested in improvement of any kind.
The Colts currently hold the seventh pick in next year’s draft, and they are very close to moving into the top five. The chance to add a blue-chip rookie to the roster outweighs any value in late-season victories for a sizable chunk of the fan base.
But that can never be the approach taken by players and coaches.
“I’ve told (the players) – I met with them this morning – we’ve got four winnable games,” Saturday said. “It starts in Minnesota on Saturday. From a football team perspective, there’s still a lot to play for, and you need to go make plays and that means (winning) your individual battles. We need to see individual improvement from each guy and position groups collectively.”
HILTON TO “BIG D”
The Cowboys announced Monday they have signed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
A third-round draft pick in 2012, Hilton had 631 catches for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns over 10 seasons in Indianapolis.
He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2018, and injuries limited him to just 35 games over the past three years. Playing with three different quarterbacks – Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz – Hilton made 124 receptions for 1,594 yards and 13 touchdowns during that stretch.
He had just 23 catches for 331 yards and three scores in 10 games last year and was not re-signed after his contract expired.
In Dallas, he joins a 10-3 team that trails only the Philadelphia Eagles as an NFC championship contender.