INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Ryan’s right shoulder injury has healed, and the veteran quarterback returned to practice this week with the Indianapolis Colts.
On Friday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Ryan will be the No. 2 quarterback when the Colts visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. And he added the competition for the starting quarterback role isn’t over.
“From my perspective, if I feel like whoever on our football team gives us a better chance to win, that’s where I go,” Saturday said. “I’m excited about all the guys, whoever we have up. Whichever ones are playing the best, those are the guys that I want on the field.”
Ryan suffered a shoulder injury Oct. 23 against the Tennessee Titans, but he was able to stay in the game and finish a 19-10 loss. The next day, former head coach Frank Reich announced Ryan would be benched and 24-year-old Sam Ehlinger would be the starting quarterback moving forward.
The Colts (3-5-1) have lost both of Ehlinger’s starts with the quarterback completing 61.5% of his passes for 304 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and one lost fumble. He’s also been sacked 11 times.
Ryan was 3-3-1 as the Indianapolis starter and completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,008 yards but was plagued by turnovers. He matched his nine touchdown passes with nine interceptions and lost three fumbles while absorbing 24 sacks.
Ryan also directed game-winning scoring drives in the fourth quarter or overtime during all three victories. It would have been four if not for a missed field goal by former kicker Rodrigo Blankenship in overtime during the season opener against the Houston Texans.
"He’s here to help us,” Saturday said of the 37-year-old quarterback. “He’s had two good days of practice. I was glad to have him back. He’s been working hard. He brings a great presence to the field and to the locker room. I just have a lot of respect for him.”
Saturday said Ryan and fellow veteran Nick Foles have been instrumental in helping Ehlinger develop. He also pushed back against the notion owner Jim Irsay has mandated the 2021 sixth-round pick as the starter under center.
Ehlinger will make his third career start this week against the Raiders, but Saturday will continue to evaluate the position.
“I evaluate all the time,” Saturday said. “I tell those guys, ‘This is not a closed competition by any stretch of the imagination.’ I’m going to put the best 11 on (the field). So whatever we can do to win games – that’s what we’ll do. Both have had great weeks of practice.
“Sam, for a young guy, is an energetic guy. He brings a lot of pop. Matt getting out there, too – I was impressed. He was out there throwing it around. I’ve been very happy to get everybody back healthy. Obviously, Matt didn’t practice the first day I was here. But just watching his presence as he came back – yeah, man, it’s exciting for both guys or all (our) guys really.”
THEY SAID IT
“I mean, I wouldn’t say I sense a difference. But, I mean, Jeff definitely does things differently. But, I mean, I just want to give Coach Reich as much respect as possible because he really is a great coach, and he really did a great job, and we definitely do love him around here. And (the firing) was just unfortunate, so I don’t really like to compare the two.” – wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on any difference in practices this week after the coaching change.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) and running back Deon Jackson (knee) for Sunday’s game.
Leonard suffered a setback during practice this week, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported he will be placed on injured reserve – sidelining him for at least four games.
“So he came off the field Wednesday and just felt different,” Saturday said. “So they scanned him and they are working with him, evaluating him. They’re evaluating him in the training room and trying to get him help and worked out.”
Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) was limited Friday and also was listed as questionable.
The Raiders did not rule out any players Friday. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) was a limited participant and was listed as questionable.