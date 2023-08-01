WESTFIELD – Rigoberto Sanchez’s first public punt in nearly a year boomed off his foot Saturday at Grand Park and traveled some 60 yards in the air.
Before the ball even reached cruising altitude, a loud roar erupted from the capacity crowd of 6,500 fans to welcome back the Indianapolis Colts veteran.
Following Tuesday’s 90-minute practice, the seventh-year special teamer admitted the punt was a special moment.
“It gave me chills, not gonna lie,” he said. “Mid-period, it was just a good moment for everybody to see that I came back prepared, and I’m just happy to be back.”
Sanchez tore his Achilles’ tendon running a wind sprint after the final practice of training camp last year. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the entire season.
It was just the most recent setback for a player who beat cancer in 2020 – and missed just two games in the process – and who has been one of the most consistent players on the roster since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2017.
One of the league’s best directional punters, Sanchez has placed 116 kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line during his NFL career.
The fight to get back onto the field this summer was strenuous, but Sanchez relied on his family and his faith and said he wouldn’t change a thing about the last year of his life.
“The experience, everything I learned, I feel like I learned how strong I really am,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t think I could be that strong really, and my wife as well. Everybody that was in my corner and just helped me get here, I’m just really thankful for all the sacrifices that I went through to be here.”
The Colts have welcomed the 28-year-old back with open arms.
He’s fully healthy, and there is no other punter on the 90-man roster – though backup kicker Lucas Havrisik can perform the role in a pinch.
The first public reps helped Sanchez put the injury fully behind him and look forward to the next chapter.
“I just went out there and did my job, but it was a surreal moment to finally be out there with the team, very emotional that day,” he said, “but I’m just happy to be back.”
ALL QUIET ON TAYLOR FRONT
Tuesday brought no major new developments in the ongoing contract stand-off between the team and star running back Jonathan Taylor.
The 24-year-old remains on the physically unable to perform list and has requested a trade.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen had no comment on any possible timetable for Taylor’s return.
“Like I said, I’m going to refrain from getting into that going forward,” Steichen said.
FIRST PICKS
Linebacker Segun Olubi got the first interception in 11-on-11 drills of this year’s camp, picking off quarterback Gardner Minshew on a blitz and taking it to the end zone for a Pick 6.
“(Minshew) was very efficient throwing he football, made the right reads, got the ball out of his hands quick and was really efficient,” Steichen said of the veteran who also threw three red-zone touchdowns. “Obviously, we had the one turnover there on that – it was a third-and-1 situation. The defensive end made a great play. But, other than that, (Minshew) had a good day.”
Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson also threw his first interception on the final practice snap. His pass bounced off the helmet of a defensive lineman and was hauled in by defensive end Khalid Kareem.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Liam Anderson and right guard Emil Ekiyor were the new additions to the did-not-practice list Tuesday.
Offensive tackle Jack Whitt (hip), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring), cornerback Darius Rush (shoulder), cornerback JuJu Brents (hamstring) and safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring) continued to sit out.
Brents and Blackmon have yet to participate in a training camp practice.
“They’re doing good,” Steichen said. “They’re progressing well. Hopefully, they’ll be out there sooner than later, but they’re both doing a good job with the rehab.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed former University of Indianapolis star running back Toriano Clinton and offensive tackle Dan Skipper.
Defensive end Jamal Woods, offensive tackle Jordan Murray and tight end Kaden Smith were waived.
Clinton rushed for 4,538 yards and 48 touchdowns in college while averaging 30.9 yards and scoring three touchdowns on kickoff returns. He set school records for rushing yards, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average and kickoff return average.
“He’s got really good speed,” Steichen said. “We brought him in to the local pro day, and then he was out at our vet mini-camp (as a tryout). I know he was a heck of a rusher at the University of Indianapolis, and I’m excited to have him.”
The 6-foot-9, 330-pound Skipper has 29 career appearances and five starts with the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2017.