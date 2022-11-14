INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Saturday is no stranger to the underdog role.
An undrafted free agent out of North Carolina, he worked at an electrical supply store for a year after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens before catching on with the Indianapolis Colts in 1999.
A year later, he was the starting center and by 2005 he was the anchor of the offensive line and an All-Pro. Saturday added Super Bowl champion to his resume before retiring in 2012 after one year with the Green Bay Packers.
In his NFL coaching debut Sunday, the Colts took on his outgoing, confident demeanor and stunned the Las Vegas Raiders – and much of the football world – with a 25-20 victory.
It was a storybook ending to a chaotic week, but in the NFL there’s little time to dwell on the past. The Philadelphia Eagles – who entered Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders as the league’s last unbeaten team – are up next at Lucas Oil Stadium.
And the Eagles were installed as a 9.5-point favorite Sunday.
“That’s a bad one, right?” a laughing Saturday said after noting he pays no attention to betting lines. “Listen, I’m not sweating that. I’m not sure who was favored (against the Raiders), but it probably wasn’t our way. When I look at those things – I’ve been around this game a long time and there is perception and there is reality, and I think (former Indianapolis head coach) Tony Dungy used to do a fantastic job – and I tried to replicate that – of, ‘Hey, here’s the perception of who we are and here’s the reality. Here’s the perception of the team that we’re playing, and here’s the reality.’
“We have to live in the reality, not the perception, and here’s the way that we have to go at and attack this football team if we want to give ourselves a chance. That won’t change for me irrespective of the point spread or whatever that is. Again, I think the men know the challenge before them, and I expect them to meet the standard.”
Saturday made two huge decisions when he took over as interim head coach last week for fired head coach Frank Reich – one obvious, one more behind the scenes.
He restored Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback, and the 37-year-old veteran completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown while leading his fifth fourth-quarter comeback and fourth game-winning drive in eight games this season.
That move went hand-in-hand with an earlier edict to give the team’s leaders ownership for the way the rest of the season will play out.
It’s been a disappointing season for the Colts (4-5-1), but after ending a three-game losing streak, they’re still hanging around the outskirts of the playoff picture. Saturday empowered the captains to take the lead and determine how they want this season to end.
“It was definitely something that myself and other guys and leaders on this team took personally, just in terms of taking ownership of where our season was going to go,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “When the story is written about the 2022 Colts, at the forefront of that story is going to be who were the leaders of that team?
“It’s just understanding that this is our season. This is our team. This is our story, our chapter to write in the Colts organization, and we just want to make sure we do our best part to have a good story.”
THEY SAID IT
“We were faced with a lot of adversity that week – obviously, a lot of things poured on to us. But we came together as a group, and Jeff led the way. There was a lot of energy, a lot of juice at practice this week, so coming into the game we felt great. We felt ready, and we were ready to walk away with a road win.” – tight end Kylen Granson on the energy Saturday brought in his first week on the job.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kwity Paye re-aggravated an ankle injury during Sunday’s win and missed the second half. He was undergoing further examination by doctors Monday, and there was no immediate update on his status.
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle) was placed on injured reserve last week and is scheduled to meet with doctors this week to determine whether he’ll be able to return this season.
“I can’t tell you how heartbroken I am for him,” Saturday said. “I know how much he loves the game and how good he is at this game. I’m disappointed for him as well, and whoever he is trying to see I’m sure is trying to get him back as soon as possible. That’s what guys like Shaq do – as fast as he can get back, I know he’ll want to, and that’s probably what he’s going to do (Monday).”