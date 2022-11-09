INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday entered into his new job with eyes wide open.
The Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach understands the concerns about his lack of experience and anticipated the reaction his shocking hire as the replacement for Frank Reich has engendered.
All he asked for Wednesday during his first regular news conference with the media is a chance.
“Here’s the deal, man, none of us are promised a good job,” Saturday said at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I may be terrible at this, and after eight games I’ll say, ‘God bless you. I am no good.’ I may be really good at it. I have no idea. But I dang sure ain’t gonna back down. I can tell you that. If life ain’t an adventure, it ain’t for me.
“I’m ready to go do this. I’ll take a challenge head on. Everybody can say what they want. I appreciate that, but from my perspective, when I was asked (to take the job) and they said they were following every rule — at the end of the season, you aren’t promised anything. Perfect. Let’s go with that, and I’ll move forward. If I’m no good and Mr. (Jim) Irsay looks at me and goes, ‘Hey, we appreciate you. Thanks for stepping in. Job well done.’ I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
The two-time All-Pro center’s passion for this city and this organization is abundantly evident, and the energy he brings to the locker room is palpable.
One of his first challenges is to win over the veteran leaders on the roster and the coaches he’s now in charge of.
That’s no easy task in Week 10 of the regular season, but Saturday clearly made a good first impression when he met with the team Wednesday morning.
“I mean, he cares about this organization,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Obviously, he’s been in our shoes. Obviously, (he knows) the amount of sacrifice that each individual goes through playing this game. And the relationships he’s built throughout this whole entire building — I mean, he cares about this building. And he obviously wants the best for us, and that’s why he really decided to take the head coaching job, and I respect that.”
Ryan Kelly is one of the few players who had an established relationship with Saturday before he became the interim head coach.
Saturday has worked as a consultant with the organization for the past few years, and part of his job has been working with offensive line coach Chris Strausser and his position group.
Kelly already had a lot of respect for Saturday as one of the franchise’s all-time great offensive linemen, but he saw a different side of his friend and mentor Wednesday.
“I thought he was great,” Kelly said. “I mean, that’s a tough position to be in. You know some of the linemen, but outside of that (you) don’t really know anybody on the team. So to come in — and I guess the question is what would you say, right?
“And so I think, obviously, he’s earned the respect that everybody has given him, and he did it the right way in this league for a long time. So that was kind of the message was, ‘We’re gonna go out there, we’re gonna win, do things the right way. I’m gonna give you guys everything I have and hopefully you’ll be successful out there on Sunday and to play for this horseshoe and to play the right way.’ So I thought he did a great job, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Winning over the locker room is one thing, but Saturday’s success ultimately will be measured by the same source as everyone else in the NFL — the scoreboard.
That’s the biggest comfort for the players in a time of chaos. Now that the practice week has begun, it’s easier to block out the noise and focus on Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I mean, that’s what it comes down to is trying to win and trying to do it for our teammates, do it for the fans,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. “Nobody likes losing. So we gotta find ways to come together and pick each other up and grind it out.”
THEY SAID IT
“I made the decision based on where the coaches were and trying to move as few pieces and parts as I could. With Parks (Frazier) being the floater — he’s been here the longest. I think he’s been here since 2018. He knows the offense extremely well. We’ve had two guys on the staff who have called plays, being Scottie Montgomery and Scott Milanovich. Both of those guys are going to be heavily involved. We’re all going to be heavily involved in trying to help Parks put together the best game plan we can. I’ve got full confidence he’s going to do the right thing, put us in the right plays and ultimately players have to go execute them and go make it happen.” — Saturday on why he chose 30-year-old Parks Frazier as the offensive play caller.
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), running back Deon Jackson (knee), quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Kelly (knee), linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) and running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) were limited.
Buckner (thumb) was a full participant.