INDIANAPOLIS – Simplicity.
That’s Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s operative word as he completes his second practice week on the job.
Some of it comes from necessity, but it’s also a big part of the way he’s always seen the game.
“That word – that’s an indicative word of the way I think about football,” Saturday told reporters Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “As fast that we can have our players play, as fast as they can respond, that’s what I love. I think its the best way to play football. That’s the way I’ve played my whole career.
“You try to max out and put the pressure on the other team. You can only do that if you’re clear, concise and ready to rock. So, yeah, that’s a word you’ll hear a lot.”
The players responded on the field with their second-highest point total (25) and third-highest total yardage output (415) of the season in last week’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Off the field, they’ve connected with Saturday’s infectious energy. The former two-time All-Pro center exudes a love for the game in nearly every interaction with players, coaches and media.
“Coach Saturday just brings a lot of confidence, like in himself,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “I feel like he’s just so confident, and then that bleeds into us. He doesn’t try to get too, like, scheme-y or too complicated.
“He just wants to go out there and beat the other person physically. So that’s basically what he was preaching all week is beat them physically.”
That task likely will be more difficult Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles than it was last week against the 2-7 Raiders.
But the Colts (4-5-1) have the opportunity to build forward momentum for the first time this season with another win.
They’ve only won consecutive games once – on Oct. 6 against the Denver Broncos and Oct. 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars – and there was no carry over between the games.
The win in Denver was a 12-9 slogfest that ended with cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepting Denver quarterback Russell Wilson in the end zone to steal the victory. The game against the Jaguars was a shootout that saw quarterback Matt Ryan twice lead drives to take the lead in the fourth quarter of a 34-27 decision.
Indianapolis got the running game going for the first time in Las Vegas with 207 rushing yards, and the hope is it’s the start of a turnaround for what’s been a disappointing season.
“We’ve been building up to that for awhile,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “We’ve been telling people, ‘We’ll keep working. We’ll get it going.’ So it definitely is rewarding when you finally see all your hard work coming out when it needs to on Sunday. That’s something we’re going to continue to do.”
THEY SAID IT
“We’ve changed some. We’ve changed a little bit of structure and a little bit of install stuff but nothing major – especially offensively. Again, we’ve been understaffed. I’ve said it a number of times. So it’s hard to make any massive changes, but I like the tempo of where we are. We do probably more competitive drills – ones versus ones. I love that, and I loved that as a player. I think it’s a great way to polish your craft. I’ve been excited about that, and the guys have really stepped up and met it.” – Saturday on changes to the practice routine since he took over.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (illness) and right tackle Braden Smith (back) did not practice Friday and were listed as questionable.
Smith tweaked his back in Thursday’s practice, and the injury will continue to be monitored over the next two days. Either Matt Pryor or Dennis Kelly would start in his place.
Cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring) was ruled out for Philadelphia. Every other player on the active roster was a full participant Friday.