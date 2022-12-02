INDIANAPOLIS – Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Friday the Indianapolis Colts will be without two starters for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (illness) will miss the prime-time matchup against one of the NFL’s most dominant teams.
Moore suffered his injury late in Monday night’s 24-17 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been wearing a boot or using a scooter to get around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center all week.
The team is still determining whether the Pro Bowler will need to go on injured reserve, essentially ending his season with just four games remaining after the contest against the Cowboys (8-3).
“We’ll continue to talk about it,” Saturday told reporters. “He’s week-to-week right now. We’ll see how his progress is and, as he continues to heal, what it looks like.”
Smith’s absence will be keenly felt against a Dallas defense that leads the NFL with 45 sacks. Linebacker Micah Parsons leads the way with 12 sacks for the Cowboys, and defensive ends Dorance Armstrong Jr. (eight sacks), DeMarcus Lawrence (six) and Dante Fowler (five) also have been very productive.
The Colts (4-7-1) have surrendered a league-high 43 sacks this season, with starting quarterback Matt Ryan absorbing 32 of those hits.
Protecting the passer will be a premium challenge Sunday.
“You can move (Parsons) around anywhere and everywhere, and it’s not like he’s really out of position,” Saturday said. “If he has to play (as) a true linebacker, he can do it. If he wants to walk (up) and be an edge player, he can do it. If he has to be a guy who’s going to stop a zone-read, he can do it. It’s kind of a collection of a number of things, and then you watch him rush the passer and he’s one of the best in the league.
“So I think his ability to be multifaceted and do so many things from so many places, it causes you problems because now you have to think about as you’re practicing, ‘Is he here? Is he there? What if?’ You look at Lawrence outside and you look at Armstrong, and you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ There’s a lot of pieces and parts, but you find (No.) 11 (Parsons). There’s no doubt.”
Whoever starts at right tackle will have a hefty challenge containing Dallas’ edge defenders, and Indianapolis intends to keep that decision private as long as possible.
The most likely candidates to replace Smith are Dennis Kelly and Matt Pryor.
Kelly has 53 career starts over 11 NFL seasons, including two at left tackle for the Colts this year. Pryor has 24 starts over four seasons, including nine at left tackle, right tackle and right guard this year.
“Right now, with right tackle, I’m going to kind of keep that to myself,” Saturday said. “I’d like for us to keep it (quiet). But, yeah, man, obviously losing Braden is huge. He’s a fantastic player for us, very consistent. So whatever we go in there, we’ll be confident with it. But I’d like to hold that one until we kick it off.”
THEY SAID IT
“He’s all gas, no brakes. I will tell you that. In Green Bay, he is one of the most aggressive head coaches I’ve ever been around, and we’ll want to put up points. He’s going to want to attack you. He likes to find teams’ weaknesses and wants to exploit them, and he’s not going to stop. I can remember going to the team meetings (in Indianapolis) and when (head coaches) Tony (Dungy) or Jim Caldwell would get up, there would be these discussions about how good teams were. Mike (McCarthy) never really did it. He was, ‘We’re better. We better go show we’re better. Let’s go dominate at this.’ I had a lot of respect for that because he made you feel like, walking in, that you were the best team there and you should prove it.” – Saturday on Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, for whom he played during his final NFL season with the Packers in 2012.
INJURY REPORT
Moore and Smith were the only players ruled out for Indianapolis on Friday.
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep) were listed as questionable. Both were full participants in the week’s final practice.
Dallas did not rule out any players for the game Friday.
Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness), wide receiver Michael Gallup (illness) and safety Jayron Kearse (shoulder) were listed as questionable. All five were limited participants in practice.