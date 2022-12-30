INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Saturday saw a spark in Thursday’s practice, and the interim head coach believes effort will not be in question as the Indianapolis Colts play out the string in the final two games of the regular season.
“Guys were getting after each other pretty good, and the competition was really good,” Saturday told reporters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center of a Thursday practice he also described as “rather intense.”
“When you look at these guys, they are still leaving it all out there there,” he continued. “They are fighting and battling and trying to get better, working at their craft. As far as that stuff has gone, these guys have pursued and persevered even through the worst of it.”
The problem has been in translating those practice performances to the field on game day.
The Colts (4-10-1) visit the New York Giants (8-6-1) on Sunday riding a five-game losing streak and having dropped eight of their last nine contests overall.
There’s plenty of blame to go around, but a struggling offense takes the majority of the criticism.
Indianapolis is 31st in the NFL in scoring (16.5 points per game) and has committed more turnovers (30) and surrendered more sacks (56) than any other team in the league.
It’s coming off a 20-3 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers during which it failed to convert a third down (0-for-10) for the second time this season and failed to score a touchdown for the fourth time.
So the question posed Friday was simple: What can be done to turn things around with just two inconsequential games remaining?
“When I got here, there was nothing we could really do to change who you are at that point,” Saturday said of taking over the head coaching gig Nov. 7. “We’re running with what we have and what they installed at the beginning of the season and trying to make the most of it. Unfortunately, there have been plays that have been there that we haven’t made, and there have been times when there hasn’t been a whole lot there and we made a bad situation worse.
“Those are the details that we go back over and try to work through, but that’s what we’re trying to get honed in.”
That process will continue with veteran Nick Foles making his second start of the season.
He was 17-of-29 for 143 yards with three interceptions and was sacked seven times against the Chargers. But Saturday believes Foles’ experience over 11 NFL seasons can still pay dividends for an offense still finding its way.
The deck is stacked against the Colts.
With the departure of tight ends coach Klayton Adams to Stanford a few weeks ago, Indianapolis has lost three offensive coaches since Halloween. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired Nov. 1, and head coach Frank Reich followed him out the door six days later.
Running back Jonathan Taylor – the NFL’s rushing leader in 2021 – also will finish the season on injured reserve. So any turnaround for the Colts must come with backups throughout the backfield.
But it’s a task Saturday said Indianapolis will attack with full effort.
“I love the makeup (of the locker room),” he said. “Again, the results have not been nearly what I’ve wanted. I love the makeup. I mean, these guys are about it, and you appreciate that in situations like this. Guys don’t have any backdown and are fighting through it. And … it can get tough during these times, especially hearing from outside and everything that comes on – whether it’s family, agents, you name it.
“The whole world kind of coming in at you, but I thought these guys have been really single-minded in their attack of it, and I’ve been appreciative of it.”
THEY SAID IT
“Just as far as his rhythm with the receivers, it’s tremendous. I mean, the guy has come in and done it, and I’m excited to see his next shot at it. Again, obviously the other night was not what he wanted – none of us. But you continue to push. Again, he’s a tough-minded guy who has been through ups and downs. So I have no doubt that he will respond well Sunday.” – Saturday on the benefit of another week of practice for Foles.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (throat) was a full participant in Friday’s practice but was a late addition to the injury report and has been listed as questionable.
No Giants were ruled out.
Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) was listed as questionable, and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) was listed as doubtful.