INDIANAPOLIS – While visions of top-five draft picks and rookie quarterback sensations dance in Indianapolis Colts’ fans heads, interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his Christmas wish very clear.
He wants to go 4-0 down the stretch against a schedule that includes three playoff contenders and retain his position full-time – assuming owner Jim Irsay will have him.
“You’ve got a four-game season,” the interim coach said Tuesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “When I look at this, we’re very capable of winning all four, but you have to start in Minnesota (on Saturday). They’ve got a lot to play for, playing for the division at their place, getting beat by Detroit.
“Like I said, nobody feels sorry for you in this league. They’re going to come at you full tilt. So expect their best, and then go show them what your best looks like.”
The Vikings (10-3) had a chance to clinch the NFC North last week but dropped a 34-23 decision against the Lions (6-7). It marked Minnesota’s second loss in four weeks, and the defense allowed more than 400 total yards for the fifth straight game – an ignominious franchise record.
But the Colts (4-8-1) aren’t entering the week in any better spirits. Indianapolis has just one win in its last seven games and gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter of a 54-19 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 4.
Saturday is 1-3 since taking over for fired head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 7, and he needs at least three wins in the final four weeks to avoid becoming the first head coach hired by Irsay to finish with a losing record.
Saturday’s goal is to extend his tenure beyond this eight-game trial period. To do so, he’ll need a quick turnaround for the season coming off the bye week.
“I knew kind of what I was signing up for,” Saturday said. “I’ve loved this. I’ve had a great time. I love the unity in the locker room. I love the staff and working with guys and the strategy that goes in with this. Again, this has been a lot of fun. Again, W’s make things a lot more fun. But that’s where we’ve got to get to.”
The Colts will play in a standalone national TV window for the third straight game with the 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Minneapolis. That streak will extend to four games with a Dec. 26 date against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.”
Saturday is hoping to put a better product on the field and perhaps earn an opportunity to have some more fun with this franchise.
He plans to interview for the full-time head coaching position, if the opportunity is offered.
“I’m not discouraged at all,” Saturday said. “I know I have a vision for what this could look like into the future, plan to work that way. That’s what I do every day is work towards that goal, understanding what that looks like.”
THEY SAID IT
“I mean, we’ve just gone through a lot of stuff as a team. We’ve had some upsetting weeks back-to-back-to-back, and it’s just – we needed that break. It was a 13-week stretch. We’re one of the teams that have a late bye, but just the way our season has unfolded, I think it just came at a right time. Everyone can just kind of take a step back, just a breath of fresh air and kind of just reset mentally. I just think that these next four weeks – just the energy and effort and all that stuff – it would just be more because of the timing of the bye.” – wide receiver Parris Campbell on the benefits of a Week 14 bye.
COACHING CHANGE
Tight ends coach Klayton Adams has left the staff to become the offensive line coach at Stanford. Saturday confirmed the news Tuesday and said assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae will assume Adams’ duties with help from wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne.
ROSTER MOVES
Tight end Nikola Kalinic was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, and wide receiver Keke Coutee was waived.
Wide receiver Robert Foster was signed to the practice squad.
INJURY REPORT
The bye week was good for the Colts’ health.
Just two players – cornerbacks Brandon Facyson (illness) and Kenny Moore II (ankle) – did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.
Right tackle Braden Smith (illness), who missed the loss in Dallas, was a full participant.