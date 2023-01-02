Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.