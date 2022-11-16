INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Sirianni is focused only on football this week.
The Philadelphia Eagles head coach certainly feels some kind of way about the fate of his friend and mentor Frank Reich. But Sirianni isn’t allowing Reich’s firing to take center stage as he prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“This game is not about my relationship with anybody in the building or Frank,” Sirianni said during a conference call with Indy media Wednesday. “… You guys know how I feel about Frank, and if you don’t know how I feel about Frank, he’s one of the best football coaches I’ve ever been around. He’s one of the best men I’ve ever been around.”
Sirianni lists Reich as one of the three coaches who have had the greatest impact on his philosophies joining his father, Francis Sirianni — a Hall of Famer who has coached high school football for more than 40 years in western New York — and legendary Mount Union head coach Larry Kehres.
“So you guys can probably imagine how I felt and what my feelings were of (the decision to fire Reich), but that’s how I feel about Frank,” Sirianni said. “I love him. And, man, he’s a great football coach, and I owe him a ton.”
Sirianni will match wits against Colts Ring of Honor inductee Jeff Saturday instead of Reich, who was fired last week after 4½ seasons with a 40-33-1 regular season record.
There’s an undeniable personal element involved, but Sirianni is trying to remove emotion from the equation. He’s taking a similar approach with his return to Indianapolis for the first time as a head coach.
Sirianni served as Reich’s offensive coordinator from 2018-20 before landing the top job in Philadelphia, and he enjoyed his three seasons with the Colts.
But there are many reunions with former players, coaching colleagues or places of employment throughout the course of an NFL season. Trying to ride the wave of emotion with them all could burn any coach out.
“The most important thing is that we’re locked in on going 1-0,” Sirianni said. “Have you guys heard that? Locked in on going 1-0 this week. Just so you know, I say that all the time here, too.”
The Eagles (8-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 32-21 decision against the Washington Commanders on Monday night.
Sirianni expects his former team to follow a similar game plan, milking the clock with an emphasis on the running game and attempting to keep Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and the league’s third-highest scoring offense on the sideline.
“We know what the narrative is,” Sirianni said. “We know that it’s a copycat league, and we know that we’re gonna have to be able to stop the run and put them in some tough third-down positions and known pass positions to be able to do what we want to do. And that’s what happens when you’re deemed you’re explosive on offense, which we are.
“And you’re gonna have to be ready to play games like that because guys are smart, coaches are smart. They know how to go about their business to put together a game plan to help win, and the best blueprint you have to help yourself win is a blueprint of what somebody else did to beat you.”
THEY SAID IT
“I’m definitely excited about it and just to be back here, there’s something different. I’ll make sure — I got a question, I think it was last Sunday, about what was your mindset in walk-through, and my mindset was I got to taper. I’m amped. I have to make sure we don’t spend it all in warmups. Let’s make sure that we keep composure and keep this thing — that’ll be more for me. I get super excited for our fans and want to do our best and want to show the league how good these guys in the locker room are.” — Saturday on preparing for his first home game as interim head coach.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck), running back Deon Jackson (knee), cornerback Kenny Moore II (illness), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (calf) did not practice Wednesday.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. received veteran rest days.
Center Ryan Kelly (knee), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) were limited.
Linebacker JoJo Domann (neck) was a full participant.
Cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring) was the only player not to practice for Philadelphia.