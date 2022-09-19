INDIANAPOLIS – The tape from Sunday’s 24-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars was as bad as it looked live on the field.
But the more concerning factor for the Indianapolis Colts is that it’s part of an ongoing trend.
In the last three contests dating back to last season’s finale in Jacksonville, the Colts have been outscored by an aggregate 70-6 in the first three quarters.
It’s an alarming total that kept Indianapolis out of the playoffs a year ago and has led to a disastrous 0-1-1 start this season.
“That is an alarming statistic and fair of you to bring it up because there is an accumulative effect to all that,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich told the media during his weekly video conference call. “For me and for us, I think we try to take it a little bit more week to week. We don’t ignore the long-term trends, so (I’m) not trying to evade that at all.
“But really every week is its own week because each scheme is different that you’re trying to prepare for and against. So that’s really our focus is how are we attacking this team this week? Then what can we do to be better? Obviously, the last three games that you’re talking about, going back to last year, have not been good enough.”
The offense has been particularly listless during this stretch, and it’s led to the most heat on Reich of his five-year tenure.
Despite the fact owner Jim Irsay never has fired a head coach in season three decades as the CEO, fans have been vocally calling for Reich’s job on social media since at least halftime of Sunday’s loss.
Expectations entering the season were high, with many predicting the Colts to win their first AFC South championship since 2014. There are still 15 games and more than three months remaining in the regular season, but the gap between those expectations and the team’s current reality is tremendous.
It’s one, however, Reich believes can be easily bridged. And the players agree.
“I think it just comes down to the little details as far as whether it’s a split or cutting down on flags or something like that,” wide receiver Ashton Dulin said. “That’s pretty much what he means about we’re close. We have good things that we’ve seen on film, things that we can build off of as well. But also, in turn, knowing that we have to fix the little things and continue to build those details.”
HIDDEN HINES
Reich famously said during the spring if he indulged in fantasy football, he’d draft Colts running back Nyheim Hines to his roster.
The plan was to get the speedy playmaker more involved in the offense this season. But that has not been the case as Indianapolis entered Monday night as the NFL’s lowest-scoring team through the first two weeks.
Hines played just 15 snaps during Sunday’s shutout loss despite the Colts being without wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and Alec Pierce (concussion).
The fact Indianapolis – which was 2-for-10 on third down – ran only 50 offensive snaps did not help Hines’ cause. Reich also said there was thought given to using him more as a slot receiver, but the team believed Pittman and Pierce would play until late in the week, and the decision was made to make adjustments with the remaining receivers on game day.
“We’re always looking for ways to get Nyheim the ball,” Reich said. “I think we’ve tried to do that a little bit. He didn’t get a ton of plays (Sunday) … but when he was in there, we were trying to get him the ball.”
Hines had one carry for no yards and was targeted five times with four catches and 37 yards against the Jaguars. He has four carries for 4 yards and 10 catches for 87 yards overall.
PITT’S AVAILABILITY
The Colts were unsure last week whether Pittman’s quad injury was a lingering effect from the Week 1 tie against the Houston Texans or a new injury suffered during Wednesday’s practice.
The belief for much of the week was the third-year receiver would be able to play, but he was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday.
Reich was asked Monday whether he expects Pittman to also miss this week’s home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Hoping it’s just a one-game thing,” he said. “We’ll see. I’ll be open with that stuff as we go. I’m not trying to hide anything there. I hope he’s ready this week, but – he looked like he was in good spirits (Monday).”