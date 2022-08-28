INDIANAPOLIS – Sam Ehlinger’s spectacular preseason performance will soon be weighed against the cold roster math of the NFL.
After spending five months working with throwing guru Tom House to improve the strength in his shoulder and his passing mechanics, Ehlinger’s improvement has been drastic.
In the three exhibition games, the 23-year-old quarterback completed 24 of 29 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 147.8 passer rating. He also rushed for 71 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown during Saturday’s 27-10 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But the fact remains Ehlinger is not in Indianapolis’ plans for the 2022 season. Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is the unquestioned backup to Matt Ryan, and there is no reasonable path to playing time for Ehlinger this year.
So the question becomes should the Colts carry a rapidly improving quarterback on the 53-man roster even if they know he’ll never play? Or can they risk exposure to the practice squad and the possibility Ehlinger’s development will continue with another franchise?
It’s among many questions general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and their staffs must answer before the 4 p.m. Tuesday cut-down deadline.
“Sam has had a phenomenal preseason,” Reich said during a video conference call Sunday. “It’s hard to imagine having a better preseason than he’s had – really excited about him and his continued development. That decision – he’s done everything he needed to do.
“He did what he was supposed to do, and I don’t think it’s a surprise to any of us. It’s a credit to him, and … most teams would not like to have to do that (carry three quarterbacks on the active roster). But that’s the decision that we’ll have to make here in the next 24-48 hours.”
The Ehlinger decision might be the most high-profile of the roster moves coming in the next few days, but it’s far from the only one.
Cornerbacks Tony Brown and Dallis Flowers, wide receivers Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan and Keke Coutee and linebackers Sterling Weatherford and JoJo Domann are among the players battling for a handful of open spots.
The math was made more difficult when safety Armani Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the opening kickoff against the Bucs.
Indianapolis lost special teams standouts George Odum and Matthew Adams to free agency in the offseason, and punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon running wind sprints at the end of practice last week.
Watts was brought in as a veteran presence for what looks to be a young group on the kickoff and punt coverage teams. Now those units could be even younger, and a player like undrafted rookie safety Trevor Denbow has also put himself in the mix because of his high level of performance during the preseason.
As roster decisions are made, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will be an important voice.
“Obviously, we’ve had great special teams play,” Reich said. “(Ventrone has) been a leader in that effort. He always has great insight into the roster. This is what I think is going to make Bubba a great head coach one day.
“I really do think when it comes to evaluating players and understanding roster decisions like this, I think Bubba has a great grasp of that. I think when it comes to these meetings and these discussions, his input is very valuable, and it’s weighed appropriately.”
LEONARD UPDATE
No decision has been made on whether to activate All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard from the physically unable to perform list ahead of Tuesday’s cut-down.
But the fact Leonard took part in a vigorous workout prior to Saturday’s final preseason game is seen as a positive development.
“Shaq – we were just talking about this – from the start of OTAs, from the start of training camp, has been the consummate pro,” Reich said. “His maturity as a leader, his maturity as a professional has been on full display. I don’t think he could have done one ounce more or one thing more any better to prepare himself to have the quickest comeback that he can have.
“Now it’s just a question of when he can get cleared to get off of PUP and get back on the practice field. How long is that going to take once he gets back on the practice field? I’m not sure the number of days. We could project about that. I think that’s probably not worth doing. I know this, that Shaq has done everything possible to make that time – whatever that time is – as short as possible. He’s been a great pro and a great leader.”
KELLY RETURN
Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly missed Saturday’s game after a positive COVID test. Danny Pinter started in his place, with Will Fries getting the nod at right guard.
Kelly is expected to return Monday, and the Colts feel they made the most of his absence.
“He’ll be back tomorrow and should be good to go unless there’s any kind of setback, which I’m not anticipating,” Reich said. “But really it just gave other guys opportunities to play. Ryan’s established himself as one of the top centers in the league, one of the top players in the league. (We) certainly missed him, but this also just gave an opportunity for other guys to get some more work.”