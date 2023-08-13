Part of Shane Steichen’s rationale for starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in Saturday’s preseason opener was to give the 21-year-old a chance to show what he’s got.
After grading the film from the 23-19 loss against the Buffalo Bills, one thing stood out to the Indianapolis Colts head coach.
“What I really liked was the poise he had, the command he had,” Steichen said during a video conference call Sunday. “You throw an early interception. How is he going to respond to that? I thought he responded tremendously. He came back, had two good drives. I thought he did a really nice job for his first time out.”
Richardson got his welcome to the NFL moment out of the way early.
After completing his first two passes on the opening drive, the offense suffered from miscommunication on second-and-6 from its own 24-yard line. Richardson checked out of a run play and looked for slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie in the flat, but Buffalo had tighter coverage than expected.
Richardson considered throwing the ball away but was concerned about a potential intentional grounding flag. So he forced a high throw to McKenzie that missed the mark and was intercepted by cornerback Dane Jackson.
The Bills took over at Indianapolis’ 13-yard line and needed just two plays to score a touchdown.
“I didn’t know where the line was,” Richardson explained in the postgame interview room. “Originally, it was a run play, so there was offensive linemen down the field. I would rather take that penalty instead of giving them the ball and letting them do their thing.
“It’s a learning experience for all of us, and I’m glad it happened early.”
Richardson went 5-of-9 the rest of the way before exiting at the end of the first quarter.
He threw a dart over the middle to tight end Kylen Granson for a 20-yard gain and should have had a touchdown pass on a beautifully thrown ball to wide receiver Alec Pierce, but Pierce couldn’t haul it in.
The offense moved the ball 30 yards and picked up a pair of first downs on its second drive before a stuffed fourth-and-1 run ended the march.
Richardson’s final series lasted 14 plays and covered 77 yards before kicker Matt Gay missed a 28-yard field goal attempt.
In addition to the missed 34-yard touchdown throw to Pierce, Richardson had a rush to the 5-yard line called back because of a holding penalty.
He finished 7-of-12 for 67 yards through the air and rushed twice for 7 yards.
“I thought he was prepared well,” Steichen said. “Obviously, he got to the game really early. He was prepping all week, getting ready for that thing. There’s always little things you can clean up mechanically, and we continue to work through those things. Like I said, I was really pleased with the way he played, really pleased.
“He showed signs of coming along, obviously, through training camp and getting his first game action out there on the road in Buffalo, it was good to see. He did a lot of good things.”
Steichen said the coaching staff has not yet decided on a starting quarterback for this week’s game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Veteran Gardner Minshew was 6-for-6 for 72 yards and led a 12-play, 88-yard touchdown drive to end the first half against the Bills.
RUNNING GAME
Steichen re-iterated running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to return to Grand Park next week. The former All-Pro rusher reportedly spent last week rehabbing his ankle injury off site while his contract stand-off with the team continues.
Steichen is not certain which day Taylor will return, and any on-field activity still is dependent on the medical staff clearing the running back for practice.
The Colts rushed for just 96 yards on 31 attempts at Buffalo. Jake Funk scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and Jason Huntley capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown with 4:07 remaining.
Deon Jackson got the start despite missing two practices last week with a quad injury and gained 35 yards on six carries.
“It was good,” Steichen said of the run game. “I thought Deon did a really nice job. He had some big runs. He had one on the outside zone that he popped. The hole got kind of jammed up, and then he bounced around the edge and made a big play. I thought he ran physical and did a good job.
“(Rookie) Evan (Hull) in his first game action out there – I thought he did a nice job, had a little screen and hit one for a 15-yard again, 10 or 15 yards. And then Funk did a nice job, and then getting (Kenyan) Drake in there -- Jason Huntley got a touchdown. Funk got a touchdown. Overall, it was good to see all those guys go out and compete.”
Hull rushed for 15 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 18 yards. Drake had five carries for 10 yards after signing as a free agent last week.