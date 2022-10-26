INDIANAPOLIS — When reporters entered the locker room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Wednesday, Matt Ryan was waiting for them just as he has been through the first seven weeks of the regular season.
It’s been a very disappointing week for Ryan, who injured his throwing shoulder during Sunday’s 19-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans and was benched a day later in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
But the 37-year-old veteran remains a consummate professional.
“As a player, as a competitor, you want to be out there and want to go,” Ryan said. “It’s a part of the deal in this league. You’ve got to produce, and you’ve got to go out there and play. Frustrated that we weren’t able to do that in the first seven games, but you move forward.
“Life in this league is week to week, and the production has to be there. Obviously disappointed personally but here for the team.”
Ryan ranks fourth in the NFL with 2,008 passing yards and is fifth with a 68.4% completion rate, and the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) rank seventh in passing offense after finishing 26th a year ago.
But the veteran also leads the league with nine interceptions, has lost three fumbles and is ranked 20th with an 84.7 passer rating.
Ryan threw two more interceptions against the Titans — and was sacked three times, bringing his season total to 24 — and that appeared to be the final straw.
Owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich met Sunday night and decided to make the switch to the 24-year-old Ehlinger, who has never thrown a pass in the regular season.
Ehlinger will become the seventh starting quarterback in Reich’s five seasons with Indianapolis and the sixth designated as the full-time starter. Center Ryan Kelly has been on the carousel for the entire ride.
“I mean, that’s a tough situation — tough for everybody,” Kelly said. “Love the guy (Ryan). I’ve said it … eight times now, but I get close to all these guys. So it sucks, man. It is what it is, but it’s Wednesday. We’ve got a big week this week. We’re 3-3-1, got the Commanders coming to town, man, and they’ve got a good front seven.
“So you take the news when it comes, but now we’ve got to move on and get ready for this week. So we’re gonna do our job better than we’ve done it ever before.”
Ryan quickly became a popular leader in the locker room and has drawn praise from his teammates for his command of the offense and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win.
Ehlinger also is well-respected for his work ethic and high football IQ. But Reich was asked Wednesday if any of the team’s veterans expressed concern over the quarterback switch.
“The answer is no, but even if someone did, I would never say that in here,” he said. “That would be inappropriate to say in here. That wouldn’t be very smart of me to say in here if I had that kind of conversation with a player one-on-one. But, no, I didn’t. I’ll tell you right now there were none of those conversations.”
Reich said Monday the expectation is for Ehlinger to start the final 10 games of the regular season. Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 separated shoulder, but he was surprised when he was made aware he was being benched.
He said he would have made every effort to play this week, although he isn’t sure that would have been possible, and he’s not ruling out a return at some point this year.
“The minute you start to make assumptions about how things are going to shake out — you just never know,” Ryan said. “For me, No. 1 it’s about getting healthy, getting myself into a position where I feel good and then staying ready.”
Reich declined to commit to Ryan as the No. 2 quarterback, deferring that decision until after the quarterback regains his health. Nick Foles will serve as the backup Sunday against the Washington Commanders (3-4).
In the meantime, Ryan will do his best to support the new starter.
“I love Sam,” he said. “He’s been awesome from the minute I got here. I just told him, ‘Any way I can help you, let me know.’ As a player, you have to go out there and cut it loose and play your game. It’s different. Everybody’s individual game is different. So go play yours. He’ll do a good job for us.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) and Ryan were the only players not to practice Wednesday because of injury. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue received rest days.
Linebacker JoJo Domann (abdomen) and Kelly (knee) were limited.
Wide receiver Keke Coutee (concussion), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shoulder), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (shoulder) were full participants.
Guard Saahdiq Charles (illness), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), cornerback William Jackson III (back) and tight end Cole Turner (concussion) did not practice for Washington.
Wide receiver Dyami Brown (groin), tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee) were limited.