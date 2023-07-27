WESTFIELD – The latest chapter in the NFL’s ongoing running back saga is playing out in real time on social media and emanating from the Indianapolis Colts.
The animosity began Wednesday evening when Colts owner Jim Irsay – apparently responding to comments made by Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris recapping a conversation during the running backs’ video conference call last week – sent out a message on social media calling efforts to renegotiate the collective bargaining agreement for one specific position “inappropriate.”
Irsay further opined “some agents are selling ‘bad faith.’”
It didn’t take long for Jonathan Taylor’s agent, Malki Kawa, to repost the message with a retort: “Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player.”
Taylor is scheduled to make $4.304 million in the final year of his rookie contract this fall and is seeking a long-term extension with the franchise that drafted him in the second round in 2020.
The depressed market for running backs across the league has been a recurring topic throughout the spring and summer.
Saquon Barkley recently negotiated a one-year contract with the New York Giants reportedly worth $11 million after declining to sign the franchise tag tender.
Josh Jacobs remains in a stand-off with the Las Vegas Raiders as he’s unhappy with being hit with the franchise tag, and veterans Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott remain free agents after being released in cost-cutting moves by the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.
That quartet has combined for 11 Pro Bowl appearances, two first-team All-Pro nods and three seasons as the NFL’s leading rusher – including Jacobs’ 1,653 yards to pace the league in 2022.
After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, Taylor missed six games last year because of an ankle injury. He had surgery in January and sat out all of the Colts’ spring workouts.
He was expected to be ready for the start of training camp but was surprisingly placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.
Then the social media drama began.
Taylor attended Wednesday’s practice and watched the proceedings from the sideline, but it’s become clear he’s not happy with the current state of negotiations.
Speaking before Taylor was placed on PUP, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard suggested the team is taking a wait-and-see approach.
The Colts are coming off a disastrous 4-12-1 season, new head coach Shane Steichen and his offensive assistants are still assessing the roster in many ways and Taylor is coming off the ankle injury during a season in which he averaged a career-low 4.5 yards per carry.
“We’re not against doing (a contract extension) during the season,” Ballard said. “But our coaches, I mean, they haven’t had these guys in pads yet. So, new staff and we’ll work through that.”
Kawa ramped up the rhetoric Thursday when he responded to a post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport questioning if the relationship between Irsay and Taylor’s representation can be fixed.
“I doubt it,” Kawa typed with a shrugging emoji.
Indianapolis resumes training camp practice Friday with a 10 a.m. session in front of a sell-out crowd at Grand Park.
It remains to be seen when – or if – Taylor will rejoin his teammates on the field. But new offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said he’s detected no change in the 24-year-old’s demeanor since camp opened Tuesday.
“He’s been a pro,” Cooter said. “He’s been normal JT. I’ve been … excited to get going with training camp, and all the guys are fired up to get going, and he’s right there with them.”
FLOWERS BLOOMING
The competition at cornerback will be among the most closely watched facets of training camp this summer.
Several young players are vying for the two starting spots on the outside, and second-year undrafted free agent Dallis Flowers impressed during a brief stint near the end of last season and his initial appearances this spring.
“I think Dallis is one of those guys where he’s got the length, the speed, and you look at him and you see the playmaking,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “Now it’s just consistency. Do we know what we are getting from him play after play? …
“I think with (defensive backs) Coach (Ron) Milus, he kind of grew on Milo as the season went on, and I think that’s important. For Milo, we understand for him to play in the secondary, he has to trust you. I think that’s what Dallis did as the season went on. I think there was a level of trust between those two.”
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis signed cornerback Chris Lammons on Thursday.
The 27-year-old has 42 career appearances over four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, with the bulk of his snaps coming on special teams.
Lammons also reached a plea deal last month and agreed to serve community service in connection with a misdemeanor count of breaching the peace stemming from a 2022 fight in Las Vegas that also involved New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Lammons pleaded no contest and will serve 30 hours of community service and pay more than $100,000 to the victim.