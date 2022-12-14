INDIANAPOLIS – This has not been the encore Jonathan Taylor was hoping for.
After a record-shattering 2021 season in which he led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, Taylor has missed three games with a lingering ankle injury and watched his average per carry drop off by a full yard.
It’s been a trying season physically and mentally as the Indianapolis Colts have fallen to a 4-8-1 record and enter Week 15 in third place in the AFC South.
But Taylor insists he hasn’t allowed doubts to creep into his head as his struggles have mounted.
“You understand last season was very special,” he said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “… Yes, you want to get better, but certain seasons are special for a reason. But now it’s all about what are you going to do with this season, this opportunity that you have right now?”
Taylor’s numbers have been better over the past four weeks as his ankle has steadily improved. He’s posted four of his top five rushing performances during this stretch, including a 147-yard outburst in interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s debut Nov. 13 at Las Vegas.
But the explosive plays and game-changing runs that marked his breakout campaign have largely remained absent. Outside of a monster 66-yard touchdown run in the win against the Raiders, Taylor has just one run of more than 20 yards – a 28-yarder on Nov. 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles – over the past four games.
His four rushing touchdowns are by far a career low, as are his 39 runs that ended with a first down.
After entering the season with great expectations, Indianapolis has the league’s 26th-ranked rushing offense (4 yards per carry) and 31st-ranked scoring offense (16.1 points per game).
But there’s a kind of chicken-or-the-egg scenario at work here regarding whether Taylor is more responsible for those lackluster results or the lack of support around him is more responsible for his own decline.
“We haven’t been proficient pushing the ball down the field, taking shots, which means safeties and corners play closer to the line of scrimmage,” Saturday said. “They can insert better. So without having that outside kind of pressure that you’re putting on guys, it makes it more difficult for those explosive runs. So it all kind of fits together.
“From JT’s perspective of him taking advantage when he does get those one-on-ones at the second level and making guys miss – from the entire offense – we have to be better.”
Taylor is hoping some renewed energy from the bye week translates to better results over the final four weeks.
He notes the Colts have not yet officially been eliminated from the playoff chase, and he believes the time off last week helped players get into a better mindset for the stretch run.
It remains to be seen whether that will result in a strong finish for a team that has won just one game since Oct. 16.
“We still have four weeks left, and everything is not set in stone yet,” Taylor said. “So what can we do this week to put ourselves in the best position we can be and the same thing the following week? Definitely refreshed, but it’s a new level of focus. We’ve still got four weeks to try and make this thing what we want it to be.”
THEY SAID IT
“You just have to have blinders to it, ignore the outside chatter, focus on what we can control and that’s the next one. That’s how we approach each and every day – our mindset, our level of preparation, our intensity, our practice and hopefully it translates over to Sunday. That’s being able to perform at a high level, executing it and walking away with a win.” – safety Rodney McLeod Jr. on the challenge of outside noise as the season enters its final four-game stretch.
COURAGE AWARD
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was voted by his teammates as the Colts’ Ed Block Courage Award winner. The honor recognizes one player from each of the NFL’s 32 franchises for courageous play.
Leonard, who has missed most of the season dealing with back and nerve issues, also was selected as Indianapolis’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
“To be selected by my teammates for this distinguished honor is a blessing,” Leonard said in a team release. “As NFL players, we have a platform to make an impact in the communities that we represent. I take great pride in being a servant leader and inspiring the youth in Indianapolis and my hometown of Lake View, South Carolina.”
The 45th annual Ed Block Courage Awards is scheduled for April 1-2 at the Rennaissance Hotel in Baltimore.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver Mike Strachan (concussion) was added to the practice report Wednesday and did not participate.
Cornerbacks Brandon Facyson (illness) and Kenny Moore II (ankle) also did not participate for the second straight day.
Right tackle Braden Smith (illness) continued to be a full participant.