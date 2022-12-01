INDIANAPOLIS – Before Jonathan Taylor tore apart the Big Ten at Wisconsin, even before Saquan Barkley set the league afire at Penn State, Ezekiel Elliott was the conference’s standard-bearer at the running back position.
The Dallas Cowboys star entered the NFL in 2016, one year removed from winning a national championship, and promptly rushed for a league-high 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. He hasn’t been able to replicate those heights over the six ensuing seasons – though he did win another rushing title with 1,434 yards in 2018 – but he helped usher in an era of star running backs from the B1G.
On Sunday night, Taylor – the 2021 rushing champion with 1,811 yards – will get the chance to watch Elliott in person for the first time when the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) visit Dallas (8-3). On New Year’s day, Taylor will have the chance to reunite with Barkley – fourth in the NFL this season with 992 rushing yards – when the Colts visit the New York Giants.
“Saquan and I were actually at the College Sports Awards together my freshman year,” Taylor recalled Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “It was me, him and (Stanford’s) Bryce Love. So that was the first time I got to really interact with him. Not Zeke – I haven’t been (around him) because he was already out of school.
“But it’s nice, though, … just growing up, being able to watch these guys -- guys like Zeke – and then now having a chance to see them live and in action and be on the same field as them, it’s really special.”
As exciting as the Big Ten connections might be, Taylor’s real focus remains on trying to inch back closer to his 2021 form.
His average carry has fallen off nearly 1 full yard – from 5.5 last year to 4.6 this season – and he has just two 100-yard games through nine contests. A lingering ankle injury certainly has played a factor, costing him three full games and limiting him in others.
But turnovers also have become an issue for the first time in his professional career. After fumbling five times in his first two seasons combined – and losing three – Taylor already has coughed the ball up three times this year.
That does not include a botched hand-off at the opponent’s 1-yard line during Monday night’s 24-17 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers that officially was charged to quarterback Matt Ryan, though the tape suggests Taylor deserves culpability.
“We’ve got to execute that,” he said. “It doesn’t matter, any level. We’ve been handing the ball off for years. I’ve been receiving hand-offs for years. Especially in a situation like that, in that area of the field, we just have to get that executed.”
Things have been headed in the right direction in Taylor’s last four outings. He’s averaging 4.9 yards per attempt during that stretch and has scored three of his four total touchdowns in that span.
The improvement in the running game is one area to watch as Indianapolis plays the final five games of the season without much on the line.
Taylor will be uniquely motivated against the Cowboys’ talented defense. He’ll be wearing special cleats to support his favorite charity – “No Kid Hungry.”
“I’ve seen a lot of kids who would stay after school continuously, day after day, week after week – not in any kind of programs, after-school programs, extracurricular activities – just simply because they know that there’s no food at the house,” Taylor said. “And now looking back on it as an older – not an older man – but being older, it’s kind of saddening to think that kids will do anything, stay after school, go over to their friend’s house just so that they wouldn’t have to go home because they knew there wasn’t a hot meal. There wasn’t anything there to eat.
“So I don’t know how any child can function in school, knowing that they’re hungry. I mean, it’s impossible for your brain to function. So just knowing how vital that is – I mean, you need to be properly fueled in order to learn. I mean, there’s a lot of information that you learn throughout your years at school. So that’s just something that – it hit home to me because I’ve seen it on a first-hand basis, and you never want any child to go through that at all.”
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), right tackle Braden Smith (illness) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep) did not participate in Thursday’s practice.
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee) was added to the participation report and listed as limited, suggesting he could have been injured during the practice.
Defensive end Ben Banogu (abdomen), wide receiver Keke Coutee (illness), tight end Kylen Granson (illness), center Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) were full participants.