WESTFIELD – Jonathan Taylor is off site rehabbing his injured ankle, and the Indianapolis Colts reportedly are looking at another notable running back addition.
The Taylor saga received an update Tuesday when the former All-Pro rusher was not present during the team’s training camp practice at Grand Park for the first time this summer.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen explained afterward it’s part of the 24-year-old’s ongoing rehab process.
“He’s rehabbing his ankle,” Steichen said, “and … once the medical staff clears him and he’s 100%, he’ll be out here practicing.”
Meanwhile, veteran running back Kareem Hunt reportedly is on his way to Indianapolis for a free-agent visit.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Hunt left the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday without a deal and was headed for a meeting with the Colts on Wednesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later added Indianapolis offered more money to the 28-year-old before his workout with the Saints, and Hunt was advised to leave New Orleans and visit the Colts.
Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, but he was suspended for eight games after a video of him pushing and kicking a woman surfaced two years later.
Hunt spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He has 895 career carries for 4,025 yards and 31 touchdowns and 211 receptions for 1,806 yards and 17 scores.
Hunt appeared in all 17 games last season for the Browns without a start. He finished with 123 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns and 35 catches for 210 yards and one score.
Taylor has been embroiled in a contract dispute with the Colts since training camp began. In January, he had surgery to correct an ankle injury that cost him six games last season.
He was only expected to miss a month after the procedure but sat out all of the team’s workouts this spring and was placed on the physically unable to perform list when he reported to training camp July 25.
On July 29, Colts owner Jim Irsay arrived at a training camp practice in a luxury motor coach and met for about an hour with Taylor while a capacity crowd of 6,500 watched from the stands. Hours later, Taylor’s request to be traded was made public.
Irsay has stated he will not entertain a trade for the star running back and is not interested in offering a contact extension at this time.
Taylor is set to earn $4.304 million under the final year of his rookie contract and can become a free agent in March.
It’s been a busy summer for Indianapolis at the running back position. Rookies Evan Hull and Zavier Scott split the first-team reps Tuesday with newly signed veteran Kenyan Drake.
Veteran Zack Moss suffered a broken arm last week and is expected to miss at least four weeks, and veteran Deon Jackson missed Tuesday’s practice with an undisclosed injury.
THEY SAID IT
“I think it’s going to be really fun. It’s game day, so you got to have fun on game day. We practice hard so we can play the game. The game is supposed to be fun, so that’s kind of my mindset there.” – rookie defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore on making his NFL debut in the preseason opener Saturday on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
INJURY REPORT
Jackson and safety Rodney Thomas (toe) were the new additions to the did not practice list Tuesday.
Moss, cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring), linebacker Liam Anderson (arm/shoulder), linebacker Cameron McGrone (undisclosed), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), defensive end Genard Avery (undisclosed) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) also did not participate.
Defensive end Samson Ebukam returned to practice after suffering a hamstring injury during the opening week.
“Man, I’m blessed,” Ebukam said. “Every time I don’t get to play this game, it’s definitely sad for me because I love this game so much. It’s brought a lot to me, and I’m just happy to be back out here with the guys just running around a little bit.”
Defensive end Tyquan Lewis also was activated from the PUP list and made his 2023 training camp debut.