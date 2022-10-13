INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor seems to be in a much more optimistic frame of mind than he was one week ago.
The Indianapolis Colts star running back missed just the second game of his NFL career – and the first because of injury – last week against the Denver Broncos.
In the days leading up to the contest, Taylor highlighted the need for constant treatment and the short turnaround for a Thursday night game.
This week, as he stood in front of his locker at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Taylor noted he still has plenty of time to get ready for Sunday’s AFC South battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars and anything can happen.
“I don’t know. I could wake up tomorrow morning and be great, healed,” Taylor said. “Hopefully, God puts his healing hands on me. But he has been. He’s been watching over me these past few weeks.”
Taylor was officially listed as limited in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. He’s dealing with an ankle injury suffered on his final carry Oct. 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
It’s been a rough start to the season for the 2021 league rushing champion. He’s rushed for 328 yards and one touchdown while averaging 4 yards per carry.
Taylor isn’t the only running back on the mend for the Colts. Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion on the first drive in Denver and also has been limited on the first two practice days this week.
But, as Taylor spoke to the media Thursday, a painted game ball was visible over his shoulder in Deon Jackson’s locker.
Jackson rushed 13 times for 62 yards and had four catches for 29 more against the Broncos. He also drew the admiration of his better-known teammate and likely will be the fill-in this week if Taylor can’t play.
“Deon pulled out the spin move early,” Taylor said. “I was really excited to just see Deon going out there in a non-practice setting, non-preseason and just show his ability, show why he belongs here.”
THEY SAID IT
“It felt good, man. It felt good to be back with the guys, get back in the swing of things. It’s almost like I missed like a whole month. Just not being there for two weeks, it’s like, ‘Dang, I missed a whole lot of football.’ But it’s good to get back into this, get back into the swing of things.” – safety Julian Blackmon, who returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) were the only Colts not to practice Thursday.
Taylor, Hines, cornerback Tony Brown (concussion), defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (illness) and center Ryan Kelly (hip) were limited.
Blackmon, defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion) and left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder) were full participants.
Defensive lineman Folorunso Futakasi (quad), defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (foot), wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (calf) were limited for the second consecutive day for the Jaguars.