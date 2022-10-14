INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor has just two 100-yard games in five appearances against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But the Indianapolis Colts’ star running back is averaging 6.2 yards per carry in those contests.
That includes the most recent meeting – a 24-0 loss on Sept. 18 during which Taylor got just nine carries for 54 yards.
It remains to be seen whether Taylor will have the chance to add to those numbers Sunday when the Jaguars (2-3) visit Lucas Oil Stadium. He’s listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice each of the past two days.
Taylor is recovering from an ankle injury suffered on his final carry against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 2 and missed last week’s game against the Denver Broncos.
“Obviously, if JT’s there, then he’s going to be the workhorse because of the player that he is,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “If he’s not there then it’ll be – we’ll manage that like we did the previous week.”
Despite playing the majority of the game without Taylor and primary backup Nyheim Hines, the Colts seemed to find something in the ground attack during the 12-9 win against the Broncos.
The numbers weren’t eye-popping, but Indianapolis (2-2-1) finished with 106 rushing yards on 26 carries. Deon Jackson was particularly impressive, carrying the ball 13 times for 62 yards and averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry.
“The run game showed a little bit of glimmer last week,” Reich said. “So we were excited about that. The way we keep run-efficiency score, that’s still not at the level that we’re used to having it, but we did have some explosive runs. That’s a good sign, something to build off of, and I believe we will.
“I’m excited about it. This is a great test this week because we know this is a great run defense that we’re about to face – a great run defense. So really good opportunity to see where we’re at.”
Jacksonville ranks fourth in the NFL with an average of 3.7 yards surrendered per rushing attempt. But defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi (quad) and Davon Hamilton (foot) are questionable for Sunday’s game.
The Jaguars surrendered 210 rushing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago and gave up 116 last week in a 13-6 loss against the Houston Texans.
Taylor has rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns against Jacksonville in two career home games. Getting him revved up again Sunday could go a long way toward reviving a dormant offense in a game with substantial importance.
“Especially division games no matter what, there’s always a sense of urgency,” Taylor said. “Any time, especially someone coming inside Lucas Oil, it’s always a sense of urgency to protect this house. … There is no sneaking up on anybody. We know each other very well. It’s going to be who is going to play for 60 minutes, all four quarters.”
THEY SAID IT
“I’m hoping that we can lock in – hoping that we can lock in. It hasn’t been ideal, but very few teams have the ideal. Most teams are getting guys hurt, having to substitute guys. Last week was the first big shakeup. So, other than that, we’re rotating in. We did the right guard thing, but last week was a big shakeup. Hope to lock that down this week and build that chemistry and probably have to adapt because during the course of the year, somebody probably gets nicked. We’re dealing with what every team deals with, but what we’re really focused on is just continue to find ways to get better as an offense and continue to find ways for those five guys to really get the chemistry they need.” – Reich on the shifting lineup of the offensive line.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) have been ruled out for Indianapolis.
Taylor, safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), cornerback Tony Brown (concussion) and Hines (concussion) are questionable. Taylor and Blackmon were limited in Friday’s practice. Brown and Hines were full participants.
Fatukasi, Hamilton, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (calf) are questionable for Jacksonville. All five players were limited Friday.