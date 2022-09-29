INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor appears on the injury report so rarely his missing practice Wednesday set off alarms throughout the Indianapolis Colts’ fan base.
But the reigning NFL rushing champion quickly calmed the nerves. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and said the toe injury that cropped up after Sunday’s 20-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs is not a significant concern.
“Just precautionary measures,” Taylor said at his locker inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “It’s early in the year, but you always want to be safe rather than sorry.”
It’s been a slow start to the season by Taylor’s lofty standards, and the All-Pro running back is facing a team this week that traditionally makes the going rough for him.
In three career games against the Tennessee Titans, Taylor has averaged just 48.7 yards and scored a single touchdown. The Colts are 1-2 in those contests, with Taylor carrying the ball a total of 33 times for 146 yards.
Ideally, Indianapolis would like him to have a heavier workload when the Titans (1-2) visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Tennessee ranks last in the NFL with an average of 5.8 yards per rushing attempt allowed, and it gave up 238 rushing yards to the New York Giants in the season opener.
The Colts (1-1-1) rank 23rd with just 4 yards per carry and are a disappointing 18th with 313 rushing yards overall. Taylor has 286 yards and one touchdown on 4.7 yards per attempt, but the big plays haven’t been there in the early going.
His longest rush of the season has gone for 21 yards.
“Every defense that lines up against our offense, all eyes are on Jonathan Taylor,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “It’s just going to bring a different level of focus. It’s going to make it a little bit harder.”
There could be an opportunity to turn things around against the Titans this week, but Taylor is taking nothing for granted.
He said chunk plays are a result of the entire offense working together. He’s got to help set up his blocks along the offensive line, and the wide receivers have to make blocks down field to open up his trademark breakaway runs.
Those opportunities are few and far between in the NFL, and Tennessee has traditionally done a good job of taking them away.
“They know that we like to establish the line of scrimmage,” Taylor said. “So being able to hone in and kind of own that and know, hey, we know what guys are going to do. We know that they don’t want to let us get the ground game going. So (it’s) just being able to take what they give us and just stick to it because eventually one’s gonna go and we’ll get it rolling.”
THEY SAID IT
“I’m better. Each week has been better, each and every week, and I’m gonna say this because I’ve seen it all on social media. If I’m ready to go, I’m gonna play. Everybody knows me. I went out there last year with one ankle. I love this game. I love this game with all my heart, and I’d do anything to play this game for 100 years. So there’s no such thing as me standing on the sideline just because of me. So if I feel like I can play to the ability that I know I can play and help this team win, I’m gonna be out there. But if I think that my ability is putting the team in trouble, I’ve gotta respect my decision to say OK, Zaire (Franklin) is playing a whole lot faster. The defense will be better with me standing on the sideline. It’s just me – gotta look myself in the mirror, tell the coaches that. But I’m just gonna do everything in my will to be on that field each and every week, and when that time’s coming I’ll be ready to rock and roll.” – linebacker Shaquille Leonard on his ongoing recovery from back surgery.
INJURY REPORTSafety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) did not practice Thursday.
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck) was added to the injury report as a limited participant, and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) again was limited.
All other players on the 53-man roster practiced in full.
Defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle), linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), guard Nate Davis (knee), wide receiver Cody Hollister (back) and safety Amani Hooker (concussion) did not practice for Tennessee.
Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi (neck), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), tight end Austin Hooper (neck) and wide receiver Kyle Phillips (shoulder) were limited.