INDIANAPOLIS – All indications are Jonathan Taylor will be a game-time decision Thursday night.
The All-Pro running back wore a boot during Tuesday’s walk-through at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center but said his ankle feels much better than it did after Sunday’s loss against the Tennessee Titans.
The plan is to take full advantage of the training room every moment leading up to Wednesday’s flight to Denver.
“Definitely want to use as much time as I can in order to get treatment and get feeling as well as possible before you try to make any decisions,” Taylor said. “I think that’s really critical, especially on a short week. On a normal week, you kind of have a lot of time. Just trying to push as much treatment as I can just to see how far I can get feeling well before we have to take off.”
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled in the run game through four weeks, ranking 27th in the NFL with 351 rushing yards and 3.5 average yards per carry. Taylor has been responsible for 328 of those yards and the only touchdown on the ground but is averaging just 4 yards per attempt – more than a full yard below his career average (5.1).
Finding a way to both improve the rushing results and get his ankle in playing shape makes for a full week for Taylor.
“No. 1, you’ve got to multi-task,” he said. “You’ve got to find a way to get back healthy – everybody finding a way to get healthy and get ready to play. But then another thing is that learning piece I talked about (Sunday). What can we take from this past game, this previous game as well as the other games that we’ve played as well?
“What are some good things that we can take? What are some things that we can get better at? How can we quickly implement those things into this new scheme? Because we know that this is a week-to-week league.”
The ground attack figures to be of utmost importance against the Broncos.
Denver has the NFL’s fifth-ranked scoring defense (17 points per game) and also ranks fifth against the pass (4.9 yards per attempt).
But the Broncos are 19th in run defense (also 4.9 yards per attempt) and were gashed for 212 rushing yards in Sunday’s 32-23 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.
If Taylor can’t go, Nyheim Hines and Phillip Lindsay – a former Denver star currently on the Colts’ practice squad – will be called upon to produce.
“I definitely do plan to play, but if you can’t go, you can’t go,” Taylor said. “That’s why you have to get as much treatment as you can in.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think we’d have to evaluate how this thing works out with his nose and look at the whole concussion thing because you got those two things going. Like I said, we’ve got to wait until this swelling goes down, take a closer look at what’s really going on in there and how significant is it? Because it was obviously a pretty significant blow.” – Colts head coach Frank Reich on the possibility of placing linebacker Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve. Leonard fractured his nose on the same play on which he suffered a concussion Sunday.
INJURY REPORT
Leonard and defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (concussion) already have been ruled out for Thursday’s game.
The Colts also listed Taylor and safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) as non-participants in Tuesday’s practice. The status is an estimation because the team held a walk-through and not a full session.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) was listed as a full participant for the second straight day, and center Ryan Kelly (knee) was upgraded to full participation.
Outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), safety P.J. Locke (concussion), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (concussion) were listed as non-participants for the second straight day after Denver’s walk-through.
Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), safety Caden Stearns (hip/chest), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) were limited.
Guard Dalton Risner (ankle) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist) were upgraded to full participation.