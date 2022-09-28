INDIANAPOLIS – With 34 seconds remaining in the first half Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes decided to test the rookie safety on the other side of the ball.
Rodney Thomas II, a seventh-round pick out of Yale, played the first defensive snap of his career with 8:38 left in the second quarter when Julian Blackmon left with an ankle injury.
Nursing a four-point lead and knowing the Chiefs would get the ball to start the third quarter, Mahomes stepped up in the pocket and threw deep down the middle of the field for wide receiver Justin Watson.
It looked like a touchdown until Thomas appeared out of nowhere and got just enough of the ball to cause an incompletion. A holding flag later negated the play, but it was a whale of a “Welcome to NFL” moment for the former Ivy Leaguer.
“You always have to think that just coming into it – just from the other side, the other perspective, like, ‘Alright, this guy’s a rookie so we’re gonna attack him. We’re gonna go at him and introduce you to the NFL,’” Thomas said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “You hear a bunch of guys talking to it, but the biggest thing is – just when you go in – it’s still the same assignment for that job. Whether you’re out there or whether you’re on the sidelines, you just have to go in there and do the exact job. Nothing changes overall. You just go out there. You just handle your assignment.”
Thomas could be in line for his first start this week against the Tennessee Titans.
Blackmon did not return during the 20-17 win against the Chiefs and did not participate in the first practice of Titans prep on Wednesday.
Thomas had done enough in practice – working with defensive backs coaches Ron Milus and Mike Mitchell – to inspire confidence in the coaching staff in his play.
His performance against Kansas City did nothing but burnish that belief.
“He plays with a lot of confidence, so it wasn’t shocking that when he got his opportunity it wasn’t too big for him,” Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “He made some plays. He plays fast. He plays aggressively. So I think when that situation happened, we really didn’t flinch to put him in. We felt a great deal of confidence in him.”
Thomas tried to downplay his debut.
He recognized the magnitude of the moment, facing one of the league’s best quarterbacks and most explosive offenses, but he has greater goals in mind.
Asked what his 10-year-old self would say about his first NFL game, Thomas was adamant he hadn’t accomplished anything yet.
“You’re not done. Just keep going,” he said. “Because, like I said, the goal was to never just get here. The goal was to be as best as I can be and then just keep taking us forward as far as a I can go. So 10-year-old me? He would say the same thing that he would then or if it was 24-year-old me talking to me right now. He would just say you’re not done. Keep going.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think it is a confidence builder knowing that you’re going against an excellent football team like we played last week. We had two phases of our team that played outstanding – special teams and defense kind of held us in there. Then knowing we had young players step up and make plays in the most crucial of situations, I think that’s a big stepping stone for us. We’ve got to continue to progress and continue to get better, but the belief should be there because like I said, there are glimpses of us doing it the right way, and certainly those end-of-game plays are big confidence boosts for guys.” – Colts quarterback Matt Ryan on the come-from-behind win against the Chiefs.
INJURY REPORT
Indianapolis had six starters sit out Wednesday’s practice – Blackmon, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow), cornerback Stephone Gilmore (hamstring), center Ryan Kelly (knee), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) and running back Jonathan Taylor (toe).
Ngakoue played through his injury last week, and Gilmore briefly left the Kansas City game with the hamstring injury but returned and tipped a pass that was intercepted on the team’s final defensive snap.
The injuries to Kelly and Taylor are new, and Buckner is dealing with a new body part after previously playing through a hip injury.
Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) was a limited participant after missing Sunday’s game, and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) again practiced in full.
Wide receiver Treylon Burks (illness), linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), safety Armani Hooker (concussion) and tight end Austin Hooper (neck) did not practice for Tennessee.
Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi (neck), defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee) and wide receiver Kyle Phillips (shoulder) were limited.